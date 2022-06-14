Hyundai Hosts First Car Seat Safety Event with Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago

Hyundai Hope and Women@Hyundai Employee Resource Group Donates $10,000 and Infant Supplies

Families Received a Child Safety Check at Move for Kids at Soldier Field

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago hosted a car seat safety check event at the 10th annual Move for Kids 5K walk and rally in Chicago. The event was part of its previously announced partnership with the Lurie Children's Hospital in support of its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program (CPS).

An estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used, according to NHTSA's Child Restraints Usage Study.

During the event, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians (CPST) inspected car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for children. Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, and its employee resource group, Women@Hyundai, donated $10,000 and 2,100 infant diapers to the infant supply drive during the Move for Kids event.

"Correct installation of car seats combined with proper education of parents, caregivers and children are critical to the safety of our youngest passengers," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai continues to offer technologies and systems that help protect those on the road. We are grateful to host car seat check events like this one to continue to support child passenger safety efforts with leading partners like Lurie Children's Hospital."

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago provides superior pediatric care in a setting that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design. As the largest pediatric provider in the region with a 140-year legacy of excellence, kids and their families are at the center of all we do. www.luriechildrens.org

The Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Program strives to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries and fatalities among children in Chicago through community education and behavior change. Through monthly car seat workshops and car seat inspection stations as well as a network of over 15 community partners, the Buckle Up Program provides car seat education, car seat installation assistance, and low-cost car seats to at-risk families. Buckle Up Program | Lurie Children's (luriechildrens.org)

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

