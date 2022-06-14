Club Car Wash Announces Strategic Partnership with Rapid Express Car Wash

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier express car wash brands Club Car Wash and Rapid Express Car Wash have announced a strategic partnership between the two companies. As part of the partnership, all Rapid Express Car Wash locations will be rebranded as Club Car Wash. Located in Central and South Texas, Rapid Express Car Wash currently operates 17 express sites with 11 under the construction process and an additional 25 in development. Club Car Wash operates 67 locations across the Midwest with an additional 40 locations currently in development.

This collaboration with Rapid Express Car Wash brings Club Car Wash's express car wash portfolio to 82 operating locations with plans to reach nearly 140 locations by the end of 2022.

"Rapid Express has great locations and a terrific team and we couldn't be more excited to add them to the Club Car Wash family," said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash.

Under the partnership, there will be no interruption to Rapid Express Car Wash customers and their Unlimited Club members. Club Car Wash will transition all operating Rapid Express Car Wash locations to Club Car Wash branding by the end of September 2022.

"Club Car Wash has a well-established reputation in the car wash industry and an impressive operating platform. The Rapid Express Car Wash team and I are very excited to join forces with them to bring the first Club Car Wash location to Texas," said Ahmed Jafferally, CEO of Rapid Express Car Wash.

Club Car Wash currently has 67 operating locations throughout the Central United States operating in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Club Car Wash offers a full menu of wash options for a variety of customers. These offering includes a range of individual washes and monthly memberships allowing customers quality, convenience, and cost savings. All membership options include the use of free microfiber towels and high-quality vacuums.

Founded as Tiger Express Car Wash in 2006, the company rebranded to Club Car Wash in 2019. Currently operating more than 67 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest growing express car wash companies in the Central United States. Club Car Wash has plans to scale rapidly into Wisconsin, Colorado, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee through acquisitions and new developments.

