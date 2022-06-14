CAE partners with Behaviour Interactive to implement new immersive digital solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency

This strategic partnership will enable the integration of video game technology into large-scale training solutions

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced a partnership with Behaviour Interactive, one of North America's leading independent game developers.

Under this agreement, these two Canadian companies, which are leaders in their respective fields of expertise, will combine their technological know-how to create innovative technological solutions.

In addition, Behaviour Interactive will give CAE exclusive access to key multidisciplinary teams related to video game technology development. This partnership will enable CAE to integrate video game technology into its high-performance products, allowing it to develop immersive training technologies that are more revolutionary than ever before.

This partnership also demonstrates CAE's continued focus on stimulating Canadian innovation in line with its commitments under the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy.

"We are excited to partner with Behaviour Interactive to accelerate the implementation of new immersive digital solutions that will increase safety and operational efficiency," said Philippe Couillard, Vice President, Global Engineering. "CAE is continually investing in the development of immersive digital training solutions that enable the creation of high-fidelity virtual worlds that are ultra-realistic; we are confident that this partnership will help strengthen CAE's position as a global leader in emerging technologies."

"This partnership confirms the relevance of Behaviour Interactive's vision, which, as early as 2014, set up a team dedicated to business services outside of video games," said Dominique Lebel, Senior Vice President of Behaviour Interactive. "We are impressed with the vision and new technologies developed by CAE. It's a privilege to work with their teams to design innovative technology products."

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest independent video game developer and publisher in Canada with offices in Montreal and Toronto. The studio, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has more than 900 full-time employees, has had tremendous success with its original intellectual property Dead by Daylight, with more than 50 million players worldwide on all platforms. Behaviour holds co-developer credits for some of the biggest titles in the gaming industry (such as Assassin's Creed, Gears 5, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2) and has built an unparalleled and award-winning culture within the gaming industry. Winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award, named one of the best managed companies by Deloitte Canada and ranked among the best places to work in the country by GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Behaviour is a leading development studio that fosters career growth and talent development within the gaming industry. Behaviour partners with some of the world's biggest brands including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and many others. For more information, visit: www.bhvr.com.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a high-technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. www.cae.com

