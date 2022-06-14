Aura Invests in Underrepresented Tech Talent with Howard University STEM Scholarship

Megdelawit Anbese, computer science major from Tennessee, receives four-year Aura STEM Scholarship

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced that it will provide a four-year scholarship to an exemplary, incoming freshman at HBCU Howard University in Washington, D.C. Megdelawit Anbese, a student in Howard University's College of Engineering and Architecture, will receive the inaugural scholarship -- $260,000 over her four years of study, covering all college expenses including tuition, textbooks, food, housing and living expenses.

(PRNewsfoto/Aura) (PRNewswire)

"Creating a safer internet for everyone requires a workforce that reflects the diversity of the world around us. Teams with varied perspectives and unique lived experiences drive more innovative solutions that work better for more people," said Aura founder and CEO, Hari Ravichandran. "We are proud to support a pipeline of talent underrepresented in our industry by offering Ms. Anbese our inaugural Aura STEM Scholarship. A U.S. immigrant and first in her family to attend college, she overcame unique challenges in the pursuit of her dream: to obtain a degree in Computer Science and contribute to reversing the gender gap in technology."

Data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission shows that 8.3 percent of computer and mathematical jobs were held by Black or African American people, while other estimates suggest only 2.5 percent of science and engineering employees in the U.S. were Black women. By funding the Aura STEM Scholarship at Howard University, the company seeks to foster a future workforce and industry that is as diverse as the population that it aims to protect online.

"We are grateful for the inaugural Aura STEM Scholarship Fund and are confident that Ms. Megdelawit Anbese will thrive at Howard University as she pursues her Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. This scholarship will provide Ms. Anbese the financial freedom to focus on her studies and take full advantage of the academic and experiential learning opportunities at Howard. We expect the outcome of Aura's investment in Ms. Anbese to be a future leader who will make significant contributions to society as a computer scientist who embodies the motto 'Excellence in Truth and Service'," said John M. M. Anderson, dean of the Howard University College of Engineering and Architecture.

"Growing up, it was hard to envision myself in a STEM field, considering the shortage of women, and an even smaller percentage of women of color in the field," said Megdelawit Anbese. "I'm sure there have been brilliant women in the past who have passed up a possible career in STEM because they couldn't afford it, and scholarships like this one from Aura help to open the door for many more women. I hope that one day, not only will I be a role model for individuals in my community, but that I will also demonstrate that, despite the barriers that women face, a career in STEM is attainable."

To learn more about Aura how it is investing in next generation talent through STEM education and mentoring, please visit https://www.aura.com/aura-cares#inclusion .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu .

