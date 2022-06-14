American national climate policy inaction leads to emboldened emerging voices in communities, policy successes

State and local governments, along with civil actors, are transforming U.S. energy-climate-society relations according to a new paper featured on the Foundation for Renewable Energy & Environment website

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite national climate and energy policy failure in the United States, the American people through their state and local governments and regional partnerships have been successful in their demands to pass impactful policies to lower national emissions, according to a new paper featured on the Foundation for Renewable Energy & Environment website.

“American policy conflict in the hothouse: Exploring the politics of climate inaction and polycentric rebellion (PRNewswire)

"Communities are faster-acting and set higher targets than policymakers at the national level," said John Byrne, lead author. "Co-benefits such as jobs, local development, clean air and water are driving support for clean energy. The political and economic support is proving to be more resilient and enduring for electricity surplus to serve the aim of social justice and sustainability."

Read the paper, " American policy conflict in the hothouse: Exploring the politics of climate inaction and polycentric rebellion ," by John Byrne, Job Taminiau, and Joseph Nyangon, which is published in the July issue of Energy Research & Social Science: Volume 89.

Byrne said the Foundation's team has measured the effect of state and local government laws through 2030 and has concluded that their actions alone have reduced the national carbon footprint by 77 percent by 2030 compared to their absence.

The national cycle of policy conflict in the U.S. so far has only delivered the cancellation of a reliable U.S. climate policy, leading hopeful national policymakers to plead for cooperation with policy deniers. Alternatively, a network of counterparties—which the paper's authors term "polycentric"—is finding success based on principles of social justice and moral responsibility to mobilize social change.

"We offer supporting empirical evidence of the power of this polycentric counterparty to transform U.S. energy-climate-society relations," said Byrne.

About the Foundation for Renewable Energy & Environment

The Foundation for Renewable Energy & Environment is a non-profit, international organization based in New York established in 2011 to promote a better future based on energy, water and materials conservation, renewable energy use, environmental resilience, and sustainable livelihoods and environmental justice for all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foundation for Renewable Energy and Environment