Prologis to Combine with Duke Realty in $26 Billion All-Stock Transaction

Portfolio addition will drive long-term shareholder growth

SAN FRANCISCO and INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Prologis will acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $26 billion, including the assumption of debt. The respective board of directors for Prologis and Duke Realty have unanimously approved the transaction.

"We have admired the disciplined repositioning strategy the Duke Realty team has completed over the last decade," said Prologis Co-founder, CEO and Chairman Hamid R. Moghadam. "They have built an exceptional portfolio in the U.S. located in geographies we believe will outperform in the future. That will be fueled by Prologis' proven track record as a value creator in the logistics space. We have a diverse model that allows us to deliver even more value to customers."

With the transaction, Prologis is gaining high-quality properties for its portfolio in key geographies, including Southern California, New Jersey, South Florida, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

The acquisition on an owned and managed basis comprises:

153 million square feet of operating properties in 19 major U.S. logistics geographies.

11 million square feet of development in progress - about $1.6 billion in total expected investment.

1,228 acres of land owned and under option with a build-out of approximately 21 million square feet.

Prologis plans to hold approximately 94% of the Duke Realty assets and exit one market.

"This transaction is a testament to Duke Realty's world-class portfolio of industrial properties, long-proven success and sustainable value creation we've delivered over the years," said Duke Realty Chairman and CEO Jim Connor. "We have always respected Prologis, and after a deliberate and comprehensive evaluation of the transaction and the improved offer, we are excited to bring together our two complementary businesses. Together, we will be able to accelerate the potential of our business and better serve tenants and partners. We are confident that this transaction – including the meaningful opportunity it provides for shareholders to participate in the growth and upside from the combined portfolio — is in the best long-term interest of Duke Realty shareholders."

The transaction is anticipated to create immediate accretion of approximately $310-370 million from corporate general and administrative cost savings and operating leverage as well as mark-to-market adjustments on leases and debt. In year one, the transaction is expected to increase annual core funds from operations* (Core FFO), excluding promotes per share by $0.20-0.25. On a Core AFFO basis, excluding promotes, the deal is expected to be earnings neutral in year one.

Further, future synergies have the potential to generate approximately $375-400 million in annual earnings and value creation, including $70-90 million from incremental property cash flow and Essentials income, $5-10 million in cost of capital savings and $300 million in incremental development value creation.

"This transaction increases the strength, size and diversification of our balance sheet while expanding the opportunity for Prologis to apply innovation to drive long-term growth," said Tim Arndt, Prologis' chief financial officer. "In addition to generating significant synergies, the combination of these portfolios will help us deliver more services to our customers and drive incremental long-term earnings growth."

Under the terms of the agreement, Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475x of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share they own. The transaction, which is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, is subject to the approval of Prologis and Duke Realty shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Citigroup are serving as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to Prologis. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as the lead financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as legal advisor to Duke Realty. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Alston & Bird LLP are also serving as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Duke Realty.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.0 billion square feet (93 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,800 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 164.9 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

