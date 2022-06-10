Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) Investors With Losses Exceeding $1 Million of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Dentsply securities between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/xray.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted its "go-tomarket strategy" and "more sophisticated and strategic incentive plans" as drivers of the Company's success. Dentsply also assured investors that it complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and maintained adequate internal controls over financial reporting, yet the Company announced revenues and earnings that were inflated by the improper recognition of revenue. As a result of these misrepresentations, Dentsply stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/xray or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Dentsply you have until August 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC