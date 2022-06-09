LUXXFOLIO Receives a Strategic Investment from BIGG Digital Assets

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH) a vertically-integrated digital asset company is pleased to announce that BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG") (CSE: BIGG) (OTCQX: BBKCF) has made a strategic investment of CAD $2.0 million into LUXXFOLIO for 12.5 million common shares, and 12.5 million warrants (the "Unit Offering"). Through this investment BIGG now owns ~15% of LUXXFOLIO.

Logo (CNW Group/Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BIGG's principal business units consist of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions.

LUXXFOLIO had been seeking a strategic partner to help fund its next phase of growth in both the traditional Bitcoin mining vertical and more recently an entrance into a decentralized data storage vertical. Decentralized storage supports the advancements in cloud computing and includes high growth areas such as scientific research and development, AI (artificial intelligence) and 3-D modelling.

Ken MacLean, LUXXFOLIO President highlighted, "We are thrilled to welcome BIGG as a major shareholder in LUXXFOLIO. BIGG will be an excellent partner as we navigate the opportunities in the current volatile market. Mark Binns and his team support our vision, and with their investment, we can continue to be opportunistic on the execution of our 2022 plan.

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked, "BIGG is first and foremost a digital assets company - and complementary to our holdings in crypto forensics, crypto trading and Metaverse/NFT is crypto mining - a mainstay and essential component to the digital asset economy. We believe LUXXFOLIO can become a global leader in sustainable crypto mining, and has established an excellent beach head operation in New Mexico with significant expansion potential. The team at LUXXFOLIO, led by Ken MacLean, have built deep relationships in the crypto mining community and have grown the business through multiple crypto pricing cycles."

In connection with the investment into LUXXFOLIO, as long as BIGG maintains an equity interest in LUXXFOLIO of 10% or greater, BIGG is entitled to appoint one member to LUXXFOLIO's board of directors and will maintain certain pre-emptive rights.

The Unit Offering is comprised of one common share issued at $0.16 per share with one whole warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.21 for a period of 2 years. If over a period of 20 consecutive trading days, occurring at any time after the closing date of the Unit Offering, the volume-weighted average market closing price (the "VWAM") for the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other Canadian exchange as applicable at the time) is equal to or greater than a VWAM of CAD$0.50 (the end of such 20 day period being the "Acceleration Event"), then the expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company (the "Acceleration Exercise") to a date not later than the 20th day that immediately follows the Acceleration Event. The Company has the option to offer further units with subsequent closings in the Unit Offering.

The Use of Proceeds will be for future capex and operating expenses, or other such areas approved by the Board of the Company.

Recent Company Highlights:



Estimated Calendar Miner Installation Dates

Q3 2022: 1,400 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

LuxxfolioH Twitter at

YouTube Channel The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at:

https://t.me/Luxxfolio Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.