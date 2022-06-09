Census kicks off the Summer of Data '22 for data people at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census, the leading reverse ETL company syncing data from cloud data warehouses to operational tools, will make a splash at this year's Snowflake Summit conference live in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13-16 with their Summer of Data '22 launch. The campaign and event series encourage data teams to stand out (like a data flamingo) and drive more organizational impact with Operational Analytics (OA).

Census logo (PRNewswire)

Snowflake Summit 2022 will feature a first-look at new innovations coming to the Data Cloud. The event will also spotlight keynote speakers and deliver a variety of breakout sessions, technical certifications, hands-on labs, a developer zone, industry experts, and more, centered on collaborating around data.

Census, which recently raised a $60 million Series B round, has helped more than 100 Snowflake customers around the world get data to their business teams, including Canva, ClickUp, Figma, DigitalOcean, and Docker. Census is a proud Premier Partner member of the Snowflake Partner Network.

Census & Snowflake: Operationalizing data to help every team collaborate better with data

Together with Census and Snowflake, innovative companies have successfully embraced Operational Analytics to achieve remarkable results with data. As a Premier Partner, Census compliments Snowflake's Data Cloud platform to help data, marketing, sales, and customer success harness the full possibilities of the data with a single source of truth.

"We're thrilled to see data teams driving more business impact by using Census to sync data from Snowflake to all their operational tools. As the pioneer of the reverse ETL category, their high-performant connectors enable teams to reliably sync data at scale, while the intuitive user experience can save data teams time and enable them to focus on more value-added work than maintaining custom scripts," said Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances at Snowflake. "Our partnership with Census has enabled over 100 data-driven customers to operationalize data in the tools they use, enabling better collaboration between data and ops teams and making trusted data accessible across the business."

HOVER–a leading property data platform – dramatically improved its customer engagement through targeted messaging with Braze to find new sales opportunities, nearly doubling its monthly sales meetings.

"Something we've already been running is surfacing in-app messages asking people what their role is in a bit more detail, and helping to qualify them further for either sales follow-up or support follow-up," said Max Caldwell, senior growth lead at HOVER. "We can then put that data into Snowflake, transform it, and put it back into Braze using Census to do further targeting."

Here's the impact data teams have been able to drive by operationalizing their Snowflake data using Census:

Canva powered marketing personalization in Braze for 55M+ users

Figma increased sales productivity by 10x with product usage data inside Salesforce

Docker powered product-led growth to 10M+ developers using Marketo

Loom prioritized tens of thousands of support tickets in Zendesk

Census helps existing and future users get the most out of Snowflake's single, integrated platform to position their data warehouse as the single source of truth within their stack. With every team aligned around the power and the insights of the data team, companies can unlock truly data-driven strategies like never before.

Join the Census Flock at Snowflake Summit 2022 to kick off your Summer of Data '22

As part of their Summer of Data '22 celebration, Census will host an interactive booth at the Snowflake Summit conference's expo hall, including interactive games, giveaways for prizes such as an Oculus Rift VR headset, limited edition Census @ Snowflake Summit '22 swag, and 1:1 sessions with data experts to help you get the most out of your stack. The Census team will also host a community happy hour, as well as partner with other leading data companies on interactive events around Snowflake Summit. Keep an eye on Census social channels for exact registration details as we get closer to the conference.

Donny Flynn, customer data architect at Census and former head of data at Owner.com, will join the event's roster of data experts to stir up discussion with his talk Nobody wants your dashboards. They want your data. You can find the full agenda for the conference (as well as the full details on Donny's talk) here.

Data practitioners and leaders can continue to use their summer months to grow their careers and learn from each other at this year's Summer Community Days, July 28 and 29, a conference completely dedicated to elevating the voices of practitioners in the data community hosted by The Operational Analytics Club. Want to teach a topic to your community? You can submit a session to the conference (and grab a free ticket) at operationalanalytics.club/summer-community-days.

"Summer Community Days is an opportunity for the data community to not just help one another democratize data, but democratize data knowledge. There are so many brilliant practitioners out in the trenches helping to push our industry forward, and we're making space for those voices to take center stage this summer," said Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing at Census

In the meantime, kick off the best summer of data yet by grabbing your free swag at getcensus.com/summerofdata.

Additional Resources

Read how HOVER uses Census and Snowflake to drive proactive customer engagement: https://www.getcensus.com/customer-stories/hover

Read how Canva is delivering personalized customer marketing for more than 55 million users with Census and Snowflake: https://www.getcensus.com/customer-stories/canva

Read how Loom exceeds customer support expectations in Zendesk with Census and Snowflake: https://www.getcensus.com/customer-stories/loom

Read how Notion uses Census to sync with confidence from Snowflake to the frontline tools they rely on: https://www.getcensus.com/customer-stories/notion

About Census

Census is the leading operational analytics platform company that syncs data from data warehouses into apps so that business teams can take action. With its Reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real-time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records that power their customer success, sales, and marketing tools. Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Census