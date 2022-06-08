Bouncy, customizable Brown Sugar Jelly unveiled nationwide as a permanent menu addition for cold beverages

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peet's Coffee introduces its Summer of Jelly menu celebrating the refreshing taste, vibrant colors and unique customization of boba-inspired coffee and tea beverages. As younger U.S. consumers drive demand for boba-inspired specialty drinks1, Peet's debuts a new line of plant-based coffee and tea customized beverages featuring Brown Sugar Jelly for refreshing flavor and texture. Sweet and bouncy Jelly are fully plant-based and can now be added to any cold beverage at Peet's as a permanent menu option. From the new Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte to a Citrus Green Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly, Peet's summer menu offers the customization and bright layers that fans of Jelly and boba crave, matched with Peet's aromatic, freshly roasted coffee and tea selections.

Peet's Coffee Introduces "Summer of Jelly" with Plant-Based Boba-Inspired Coffee and Tea Menu

"Jelly beverages are a refreshing treat that can be dreamed up and enjoyed with endless flavor and color combinations, especially during summer," said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator. "At Peet's, our Brown Sugar Jelly is fully plant-based and can be added to any cold drink for refreshing sweetness, irresistible texture and luscious layers that look and taste delicious."

Peet's Summer of Jelly products include:

Brown Sugar Jelly – Permanent addition

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte – Permanent addition

Iced Brown Sugar Matcha Oat Latte – Permanent addition

Citrus Green Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly – Summer feature

Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly – Summer feature

Brown Sugar Oat Latte (Hot or Iced) – Summer feature

Peet's Coffee is offering an exclusive promotion for all new Peetnik Rewards Members2 who will receive $3 off a Jelly beverage when they download the Peet's App and enter promo code JELLY3 at registration from June 8-22, 2022. Download the Peet's app here.

Also, this summer, coffee drinkers are invited to soak in the sunshine with Peet's Zenith Summer Blend. This sweet and easy-drinking medium roast coffee invokes lighthearted summer vibes whether brewed hot or cold. Guatemala's sweet chocolate-caramel notes are at the forefront, with New Guinea giving the blend some heft, balanced by Rwanda's juicy cherry cola notes. The blend is available in retail stores and online for a limited time.

Peet's Coffee honors Pride Month with the return of Peet's Rainbow Sugar Cookie, available now through June 30. As part of the company's longtime community commitment, Peet's is providing a $20,000 donation to SF LGBT Center, a non-profit organization fostering resources, support, and a safe space for LGBTQ individuals in San Francisco.

To learn more about Peet's Summer of Jelly menu and to find a Coffeebar location near you, visit www.peets.com.

About Peet's Coffee

When Alfred Peet founded Peet's Coffee® in Berkeley, California in 1966, he introduced an artisan movement creating the U.S. specialty coffee industry. Considered the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's legacy – sourcing the world's best beans, artisan roasting for rich, premium taste and crafting beverages by hand – lives on today in every cup, whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store then brewed at home or served in any one of over 270 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S and China. Peet's Coffee is committed to the welfare of people and the planet, with 100 percent of its coffee purchases verified as responsibly sourced per Enveritas standards. The company operates the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. Visit www.peets.com and connect @peetscoffee.

