IOU Financial Reports Results of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IOU Financial Inc. ("IOU Financial" or the "Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), today reported the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on this date (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, Robert Gloer, Philippe Marleau, Kathleen Miller, Evan Price, Yves Roy, Lucas Timberlake and Neil Wolfson were re-elected as directors of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the Company's rolling Stock Option Plan was reapproved.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating in excess of US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

