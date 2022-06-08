Informatica Revitalizes Global Partner Program to Bolster Cloud Customer Momentum

New Channel Program Updates Make it Easier, Faster and More Profitable to Partner with Informatica

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced enhancements to its Global Channel Partner Program designed to improve partner profitability, advance certifications, and provide more options for growth.

Companies around the world are driving cloud modernization, accelerating analytics and AI projects, and looking to boost the value of their data while keeping on-track with changing privacy regulations. These modernization initiatives offer additional opportunities for partners to help customers on their migration journeys as they look to leverage Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud, a comprehensive, AI-powered, cloud data management platform offering over 200-plus intelligent cloud services.

Informatica is announcing three key initiatives to bolster partner momentum and to enable partners to better sell, support and deliver successful cloud modernizations to our joint customers:

Growth Incentives to Accelerate Earnings: Following a successful pilot with Platinum Partners, Informatica is rolling out a generous back-end incentive opportunity to Gold and Platinum partners, across all badges. Under this program, partners now are eligible to be rewarded a percentage of licensing revenue for sourcing a booking, regardless of whether the partner goes on to close the sale or deliver the services. Incentives are paid quarterly, reducing the incentive payment cycle from two years to just 90 days.

Advanced certifications to expand partner capabilities: Since its launch in September 2020, more than 17,000 people have completed the Foundations course, a testament to the acceleration of customers' cloud transformation initiatives across industries.

With updates in three key areas, the training program is more comprehensive than ever and is designed to enable partners in their engagements with customers, open new lines of opportunity, and offer an alternative route to progress through the Informatica Partner Program levels.

Foundations – This series is designed to enable partner sales teams to help guide customers on their cloud transformation journeys.

Technical – Offered through Informatica University, this certification enables partner teams to support Informatica products, opening new service lines and revenue to partners.

Delivery – A professional services certification that provides partners with the necessary skills to deliver Informatica data management solutions.





Additionally, partners can now achieve the Delivery Badge, a company-wide accreditation bundling certifications across the 3 key areas of training, which enables the partner to attain the Gold or Platinum partnership level in less than 12 weeks.

Channel rewards: Informatica Channel Rewards is a new initiative that aims to recognize and reward the individuals in Informatica's global partners' teams for their contribution to our shared success. Individuals will be rewarded with points for prospecting, driving PoCs and adoption, amongst other activities. These points can be spent in the Informatica Channel Rewards portal on items of their choice.

"As organizations across the world look to become data-driven, there is a significant opportunity for our partners to help customers drive value and solve problems by leveraging their data," said Aslam Jamal, VP Worldwide Channels, Informatica. "We continue to innovate, delivering the most comprehensive enterprise cloud data management solutions along with improvements to our partner program, to help partners achieve higher returns while helping customers modernize to the cloud and drive more value with their data."

To learn more head to https://www.informatica.com/about-us/partners.html or join Elevate, Informatica's annual virtual partner summit on June 7-9.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

