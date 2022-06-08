Cayster Expands its Offering with the Launch of an Open Marketplace For Dentists, Large Practice Groups and Dental Laboratories

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayster Inc., a New York-based technology company addressing the inefficiencies in the dental industry, announced today the launch of an open Marketplace that connects dentists, large practice groups and dental laboratories and other industry service providers. The Marketplace creates a dynamic environment where dentists in real-time can select a dental lab from a host of options, submit, track and monitor the status of a case and ultimately obtain for a patient a quality cost-effective restoration. For dental laboratories, the Marketplace dramatically expands a lab's commercial reach, potential customer-base and streamlines case management while accelerating receipt of payment.

Cayster Marketplace Highlights

For Dentists:

· Improve Case Management

· Discover New Labs

· Consolidate Billing on a Single Lab Bill

For Labs:

· Increase Case Volume and Revenue

· Accelerate Receipt of Payment

· Consistent Workflows

For Other Third Parties:

· Access to Labs and Dentists

· Seamless Integration

· Expand How and Where Your Service is Delivered

The Cayster Marketplace complements Cayster's existing large practice group offering called "Managed Lab Services" that improves clinical, financial and operational outcomes for large practice groups, including dental services organizations (DSOs). Ideally suited for growing and PE-backed practice groups, Cayster's "Managed Lab Services" empowers users, reduces errors and generates data and analytics to measure performance and optimize individual and organizational decision-making.

Dr. Gary Kaye, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Dental Officer of Cayster remarked "As a clinician I was frustrated by limited choices, poor workflows, siloed information and systems and inefficient communication/collaboration tools. Developed by experts in the dental space, including dentists and lab technicians, Cayster's offerings address these frustrations, but more importantly improve outcomes for patients and clinical and operational outcomes for dentists, large practice groups and dental labs."

For more information on Cayster and its offerings, please visit www.cayster.com.

About Cayster Inc.

Cayster Inc. is a New York based technology company addressing inefficiencies in the dental industry. Cayster's technology offerings include a dynamic marketplace that connects dentists, large practice groups with dental laboratories and industry service providers and a Managed Lab Services offering for large practice groups, including DSOs. Both offerings improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes for dentists, large practice groups and dental labs. Cayster is privately held and backed by institutional and individual investors. Learn more at www.cayster.com.

Contacts

William St. Lawrence

Cayster Inc.

General Counsel & VP Business Development

william@cayster.com

