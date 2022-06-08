Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) Hires Digital Agency Hedges & Company to Manage Digital Marketing

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) owner of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. (AP4Less), that presently operates LiftKits4Less.com, announced that it has engaged Hedges & Company to implement and manage the marketing and branding campaign of AutoParts4Lesss.com, a premiere online marketplace for automotive parts launching early this summer.

Hedges & Company, founded in 2004, holds a Google Premier Partner Agency certification and has provided automotive research and marketing services for automotive industry publishers, Fortune 500 corporations, private equity firms and some of the aftermarket's best-known brands. The agency has experience launching dozens of new brands and new websites in the automotive aftermarket industry.

"As we enter the projected US light duty auto parts aftermarket industry ($341 billion sales projected for 2022) as one of the few marketplaces' in the space we could not be more excited than to have Jon and his very experienced team implement our marketing and branding campaign," said Chris Davenport, President and Founder of AP4Less. "For years Hedges has been the go-to company to find the most up-to-date information and direction of the Auto Parts industry. Especially the eCommerce side."

"We're very excited to be associated with Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. and play a role in the launch of a new online marketplace for parts and accessories," said Jon Hedges, President of Hedges & Company. "As the aftermarket eCommerce channel continues to grow, including revenue from automotive parts through marketplaces, it's an exciting time to be in the automotive aftermarket industry."

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.:

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4less, Inc. is the operator of LiftKits4less.com, an ecommerce specialty equipment parts and accessories auto parts site as well as AutoParts4Less.com, a multi-vendor online automotive marketplace that, when fully launched this summer, will be offering buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV's on a single platform.

As an automotive marketplace the Company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. This in turn should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is working on developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. The marketing and branding strategy will be comprised of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as the sponsorship of various drivers in NASCAR motorsports. Information on FLES can be found at www.autoparts4lessgroup.com/.

About Hedges & Company

A full-service digital marketing agency serving a $38 billion addressable market of eCommerce and third-party marketplaces selling vehicle parts and accessories. Founded in 2004, its digital marketing capabilities include automotive search engine optimization, paid search management, email marketing and automotive mailing lists. Hedges & Company is the only Google Premier Partner agency and Microsoft Partner agency dedicated to the automotive aftermarket, OEM parts and powersports industries. Members of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Auto Care Association and Custom Automotive Network (CAN). For more information visit https://hedgescompany.com.

