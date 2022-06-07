Newday Impact Launches Ocean Health ETF, Pledges 5% Donation to Non-Profit Working in Ocean Health

Over 80% of Portfolio Actively Involved in Protecting Ocean Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newday Impact , a San Francisco-based asset management and financial technology company that brings authentic responsible investing to those seeking investments that reflect their values, today launches the Newday Ocean Health ETF (NYSE: AHOY). The fund – Newday Impact's first exchange traded fund and one of the few ETFs dedicated to protecting and restoring healthy marine ecosystems – builds on the company's five years of impact investing and strong relationships with grassroots nonprofit organizations working to mitigate environmental damage to the world's oceans.

The Newday Ocean Health ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies that are diverting ocean-bound plastic waste, supporting sustainable fisheries, controlling ocean acidification caused by CO2 emissions, and actively using other strategies to combat ocean pollution and other threats to marine health. The entire portfolio is also aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals including zero hunger, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and life below water.

Through its ESG screening methodology and proprietary fundamental research models, the Newday Ocean Health ETF currently has over 80% of the companies that either has a direct or indirect connection to protecting and restoring healthy marine ecosystems and climate change.

Newday Impact has a policy to contribute a portion of revenues from its thematic portfolios to its nonprofit partners. The company will donate 5% of its net revenue of Ocean Health ETF to EarthEcho International, an environmental nonprofit organization established by Philippe and Alexandra Cousteau in honor of their father, Philippe Cousteau Sr., and their grandfather, legendary explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Newday Impact has partnered with Philippe Cousteau and EarthEcho International since 2021 to provide sustainability education to thousands of students and teachers who are part of the SIFMA Foundation's National Stock Market Game. The EarthEcho team has also provided Newday Impact with important insights into ocean health and sustainability that the company uses in building its investment portfolios.

"Several sustainable investing ETFs are created by financial services companies that see marketing opportunities in the ESG space but include environmentally irresponsible companies to improve the fund's performance," said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. "Our Ocean Health ETF portfolio is 100% focused on companies with effective, legitimate green agendas, based on the knowledge and relationships we've built in our five years of impact investing. We believe that affecting positive change can also drive positive financial returns, and this fund is an opportunity for socially conscious investors to make a difference in both areas."

"Ocean health is critical to the survival of the planet for reasons ranging from its role in absorbing CO2 and supplying oxygen to providing food for billions of people around the world, creating millions of jobs, and even supplying ingredients for life-saving medications," said Philippe Cousteau of EarthEcho International*. "Newday Impact's new ETF is an important step in helping fund companies that are investing in protecting the ocean ecosystem for future generations."

The Newday Ocean Health ETF was developed in partnership with Toroso Investments and Tidal ETF Services. For more information, visit www.newdayimpactetfs.com.

*Phillipe Cousteau may be indirectly compensated for this endorsement through Newday Impact's donation to EarthEcho.

About Newday Impact

Newday Impact is a financial services company that provides authentic portfolios for socially responsible investors. Backed by insightful research and recognized community leaders, Newday Impact offers portfolios addressing the major ESG issues in the world. The company also supports its partners by donating 5% of net revenue to nonprofits focused on this transformational change. Newday Impact works with family offices, institutions, investment advisors, financial services platforms, and individual investors, who want both a return on investment and community impact. For more information about Newday Impact's work and investment opportunities, email info@newdayinvesting.com or visit https://newdayimpact.com

About Tidal ETF Services

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal ETF Services, LLC sets out to thoughtfully disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. We are advocates for ETF innovation on a mission to help issuers efficiently and effectively launch their ETFs and optimize their growth potential in a highly competitive space. Learn more at tidaletfservices.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling 833-4UN-SDGS or 833-486-7347 or by visiting www.newdayimpactetfs.com.

Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing in ETFs involves risk including possible loss of principal. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history or track record to evaluate. The Fund's portfolio composition is dependent on proprietary quantitative models and is subject to data risk. Any decisions made in reliance on the data could have a direct impact on the fund's performance.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller number of issuers or sector than if it were a diversified fund. This may increase the Fund's volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund's performance. The Fund's investment strategy or emphasis on the Ocean Health sector and utilizing Environmental, Social and Governance criteria may limit the types and number of investment opportunities available to the Fund and it could underperform other funds that do not use this screening methodology.

The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) which has the risk that it may not provide a return that corresponds with an underlying foreign share. Investments in foreign securities are subject to risks associated with adverse political and economic developments including economic sanctions. Also, there may be less rigorous disclosure or accounting standards and regulatory practices which may cause more fund volatility. Investing in small or mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large-capitalization companies. The securities of smaller companies generally trade in lower volumes and may be subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

