Quantic™ Electronics Adds Eulex Components

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the addition of the capacitor technology of Eulex Components, Inc. ("Eulex"), a leader in the design, development and manufacture of ceramic capacitor components, to its suite of product offerings.

Founded in 2019, Eulex is focused on producing the highest performing, highest quality ceramic capacitors for the most demanding high-frequency, microwave, millimeterwave and 5G applications.

"Eulex brings a wealth of design expertise to our growing portfolio at Quantic," said Ross Sealfon, President and Chief Operating Officer at Quantic Electronics. "Eulex has patented a breakthrough technology enabling ceramic capacitors to achieve higher capacitance while using fewer dielectrics, improving overall temperature and frequency performance. Eulex's unique technology further strengthens our capacitor portfolio in the high and ultra-high frequency ranges."

"Our products deliver design advantages through small-footprint, low-profile packaging, and a wide voltage range. Eulex's products are fully tested up to 50Ghz, and we have a roadmap planned to achieve performance from 6.5 to 100 GHz," said Alex Moalemi, President and co-founder of Eulex Components. "Partnering with Quantic will allow us to rapidly scale our revolutionary capacitor technology enabling Eulex to reach its full potential."

To learn more about Eulex and Quantic, visit us at the 2022 International Microwave Symposium, Booths 8076-9081, June 21st-23rd in Denver, Colorado, or visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com .

Jessen Wehrwein

j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

View original content:

SOURCE Quantic Electronics