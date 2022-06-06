OriCiro Announces Series B2 Financing to Advance Cell-Free DNA Technology for Innovative Therapeutics and Synthetic Biology

TOKYO, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriCiro Genomics, a pioneer in cell-free synthesis and amplification of genome-scale large DNA for advanced therapy and synthetic biology, today announced that it has closed Series B2 financing from Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

OriCiro has advanced its business since its inception in December 2018 based on the company's proprietary, world's first cell-free cloning technology for large circular DNA for which conventional PCR methods are not applicable. Major milestones include the launch of our first product, OriCiro Cell-Free Cloning System, that enables cell-free amplification of large circular DNA which eliminates the reliance on E. coli cloning. In addition to the research reagents business, OriCiro strives for rapid growth by launching two new businesses: plasmid DNA supply for pharmaceutical use and a platform for therapeutic discovery.

Asahi Kasei Medical, an Asahi Kasei Group company, operates medical equipment/materials and pharmaceutical manufacturing process businesses. Through this investment, OriCiro intends to accelerate growth by leveraging expected synergies between both companies in the healthcare area. In addition to the existing investors, The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC) and ITOCHU Technology Ventures (ITV), Asahi Kasei Medical is OriCiro's third investor and the first as a commercial enterprise.

"OriCiro Genomics' unique cell-free DNA technology has a tremendous potential for business applications, particularly in the healthcare sector, and we have made this decision of investment from a long-term and strategic perspective based on OriCiro's potential growth. We anticipate great synergies in the bioprocess business, one of our key areas." said Tomoyuki Miyabayashi, Senior General Manager, Head of Research and Business Development Division, Asahi Kasei Medical.

OriCiro is focused on the development and commercialization of cell-free synthesis and amplification technology of genome-scale large DNA for applications in gene and cell-based therapies and synthetic biology. OriCiro's proprietary technology is positioned to unlock the possibility of advanced therapy and synthetic biology by providing a powerful tool used for research, development and manufacturing in multiple industries including pharmaceutical, diagnostics, agriculture and food sectors. The company is located in Tokyo, Japan.

