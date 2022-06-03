BRG Communications recognized by Public Relations Society of America

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications (BRG) was recently recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) with a Silver Anvil for Best Boutique Agency. Earlier this spring, BRG was shortlisted as one of three outstanding PR agencies of its size, and the award was announced on May 19, 2022, at PRSA's annual ceremony.

BRG Communications Takes Home Silver Anvil For Best Boutique Agency (PRNewswire)

The Silver Anvil for Best Boutique Agency comes on the heels of BRG being certified as a Great Place to Work™ and BRG's 20th anniversary in late 2021, marking a strong period of celebration for the firm, proving its track record for client service, commitment to employees and successful longevity as an agency leader.

"Earning the Silver Anvil for Best Boutique Agency is a tremendous recognition and a testament to our agency's unwavering commitment to our work, our clients, and our profession," said Jane Barwis, BRG President and Founder. "For more than two decades, BRG has been devoted to our platform, Communications for Better Living, which has put intent, meaning and purpose behind the work we do every day. It is with great satisfaction and honor to see those principals carry us to be named the very best in our category."

For more than 75 years, PRSA's Anvil Awards have served as important benchmarks for outstanding work in the public relations profession. This year, agency awards were judged based on key offerings, agency accomplishments, and examples of recent campaigns. BRG's tremendous growth, client retention, and long track record of providing outstanding results factored heavily into the firm's recognition this year.

Of note, BRG's recent client wins in the healthcare communications space include efforts to fight misinformation around vaccines, educate and bring greater awareness around safety and cleanliness, and promote critical data at medical meetings, both virtually and in person. These efforts have led to a period of outstanding growth, in terms of both revenue and staffing, with no sign of slowing down.

Also, contributing to BRG's Silver Anvil win was the agency's commitment to invest in the future of the PRprofession with the announcement of the BRG Better Living Scholarship Fund. The scholarship announced, as part of BRG's 20th anniversary celebration, designated an initial $20,000.00 for George Mason University undergraduates seeking a degree in communications with financial support needs.

In addition to the Silver Anvil for Best Boutique Agency, this year BRG was also recognized as an Elite 100 Agency by PR News, and Founder and President, Jane Barwis, was included in PR News' Top Women in PR list.

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS

BRG Communications is a nationally recognized, award-winning public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming creative strategies and solid execution plans that ignite the passion of target audiences and drive results. We support corporations, non-profits and associations that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates its 20th anniversary, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living™.

Media Contact: Maureen Abel, mabel@brgcommunications.com

