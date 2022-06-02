Theia Technologies Debuts Online Lens CAD Catalog Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Optics company improves accessibility with on-demand CAD content in 150 formats.

CINCINNATI, Ohio and WILSONVILLE, Ore., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theia Technologies, an optics company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-resolution, high-performance lenses, has launched an online catalog of configurable products. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the tool provides on-demand, 3D CAD model downloads and interactive 3D previews for six product families, allowing specifiers, designers, and engineers to configure, preview, and download products to test within their designs.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

The configurator makes it easy for designers and drafters to access CAD data and download it in their preferred format.

Theia's lenses feature patented Linear Optical Technology®, which enables an ultra-wide field of view without barrel distortion. With multiple industries using this technology, including security and intelligent traffic, the new CAD catalog accommodates each sector's design requirements by delivering CAD in more than 150 formats.

"A lot of people ask for 3D models of the lenses so they can see exactly how the product fits in their application," Mark Peterson, Vice President of Advanced Technology at Theia, said. "The configurator makes it easy for designers and drafters to access CAD data and download it in their preferred format."

Previously, customers emailed Theia for 3D models, which sometimes took days to generate. With distributors and customers on five continents, Theia wanted content accessible 24/7.

"With the online catalog, content is now available at customers' fingertips," Andrea Van Landingham, Vice President of Advanced Technology at Theia, said. "This is especially helpful to international customers because even with different time zones, they can still access information immediately."

Theia Technologies' 3D CAD catalog is available now on Theia's website and the 3D CAD Models Engineering app for iOS, Android and Windows.

About Theia Technologies

Theia Technologies is an award-winning American optics design and manufacturing company known for quality and innovation. Theia provides high performance lenses for a wide range of applications including machine vision, factory automation, video surveillance and intelligent traffic systems. Theia's patented Linear Optical Technology® provides ultra-wide angle lenses without barrel distortion using all-optical distortion correction. Theia's family of high-resolution telephoto lenses are perfect for ITS/LPR/ANPR and other high detail applications. Theia lenses provide up to 4K resolution including motorized models for up to 2/3" format, available in C, CS and D25 board mount versions. Theia lenses are designed in the US and manufactured to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards. Theia sells to OEM companies, distributors and integrators worldwide. Theia also provides optical engineering and custom design services and has several issued and pending US and foreign patents for lens technologies.

For more information visit www.TheiaTech.com, or call (503) 570-3296

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries



CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions