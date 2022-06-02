SI2 Technologies Announces the Launch of VersaR-Print

High precision, low variability electrically resistive / conductive films for use in commercial, automotive, aerospace & defense markets

BILLERICA, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joseph Kunze, Founder and CEO of SI2 Technologies, today announced the launch of the company's first commercial product for use in the automotive, aerospace and defense markets. VersaR-Print is a high precision, low variability alternative to industry's current resistive products.

VersaR-Print is a high precision, low variability alternative to industry's current resistive products.

A leader in designing and manufacturing electromagnetic systems, SI2 Technologies provides impactful solutions for vehicles and aircraft that are constrained for space, weight and power. Last year, the company expanded its facilities to 23,000 square feet increasing its capabilities for design, testing and manufacturing.

"Last year's expansion enabled us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities and we are excited to bring VersaR-Print to the commercial market," noted SI2's CEO Dr. Joseph Kunze. "We are an agile company, with a dedicated team of professionals that excel in the fields of electrical, mechanical and materials engineering that helps us deliver innovative and meaningful solutions to the marketplace."

VersaR-Print's digitally printed film deposits billions of tailorable, picoliter sized drops onto a substrate to yield dynamically controlled coverage ensuring accurate and precise electrical properties. Application agnostic, VersaR-Print can be used in several different commercial applications including automotive and aerospace markets.

SI2's roll-to-roll digital manufacturing process enables VersaR-Print film to be customized to specific applications and requirements, while offering a low variability of performance with a wide range of user-defined resistivity values, from highly conductive to highly resistive.

Printed onto three mil-thick polyimide, SI2's resistive films are thin, durable and exhibit uniform electrical/RF response. Single deposition resistive films come standard at a 12.5" width on an oversized substrate.

SI2's VersaR-Print Available Sheet Resistance Range 500-4000 OPS COV to Target <5% Standard Web Width 12.5" Standard Web Length ≤120" Substrate Material 3 mil Polyimide Adhesion [ASTM D3359] 4B-5B (>95% Retention)

About SI2 Technologies

SI2 Technologies is an ISO 9001:2015-certified Massachusetts company founded in 2003. SI2 is dedicated to designing and manufacturing electromagnetic systems for commercial, aerospace and government applications for use in vehicles and airplanes constrained for space, weight and power. SI2's products focus on antennas, arrays and signal mitigation systems and takes its products from ideation to inception. Visit www.si2technologies.com to learn more about how "we make things smart." ™

Contact: Tara Goodwin, Goodwin Consulting

(617) 650-2644; tara@goodwin-consulting.com

