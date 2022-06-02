RxBIO launches NeoGen Plasma Skin Rejuvenation in the USA - NeoGen Plasma brings a unique solution to treat the whole skin architecture

NEW JERSEY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RxBIO, a medical device distributor based in Toronto, CA, gains exclusivity to sell the NeoGen Plasma Skin Rejuvenation System (NeoGenPSR) into Iowa, Minnesota and Utah, as well as securing rights in Michigan, Illinois and Kansas.

The NeoGenPSR system uses nitrogen plasma technology which is clinically proven to resurface, regenerate and tighten all skin types in one treatment. This device treats the whole skin architecture, whilst keeping the treated skin intact. The treated epidermis provides a unique biological dressing which supports the natural process of skin regeneration. This promotes faster healing and protects the skin from potential infections and complications seen with traditional ablative light and laser technologies.

As a holistic approach to dermal health, NeoGenPSR offers a solution to clinicians in the USA to treat many dermatological conditions and address many deep-rooted concerns with a non-fractionated and non-ablative treatment using the process of converting medical nitrogen gas into pure nitrogen plasma. The unique properties of nitrogen plasma enable elevated temperatures to be delivered as deep as the reticular dermis at high energy, which promotes skin regeneration that stimulates a natural response in the form of an epidermal resurfacing process within days of having the treatment.

Nitrogen Plasma treatments are ideal for all level of clinics specializing in skin care, that are seeking transformative skin solutions to improve skin tone, texture, pore size, elasticity, tightening and thickness. NeoGenPSR provides a unique and effective skin regeneration procedure without the need for ocular guards, safety glasses, or a laser room. It uses a single platform and handpiece with reusable nozzles, and can be performed by a trained health professional, such as a nurse or cosmetic and esthetic technician.

NeoGen Plasma Techology has undergone numerous clinical studies that demonstrate neocollagenesis and a reduction in elastosis, leading to long-term regeneration and remodelling of collagen and elastin that will continue to improve for up to 12 months post-treatment and will leave results lasting for years after.

NeoGen Plasma Skin Rejuvenation System (NeoGenPSR) allows clinicians to maximise the energy capabilities of this technology with access to the full energy range (0.5 - 4.0 J) and repetition rate (1 - 2.5 Hz), with the added benefit of the double pulse functionality for deeper penetration of thermal energy into the skin. (CNW Group/RxBIO) (PRNewswire)

FDA Approved - NeoGenPSR is a Class II medical device with 6 dermatological indications to treat Acne Scarring, Actinic Keratosis, Viral Papillomata, Wrinkles and Rhytides, Seborrheic Keratosis and Superficial Lesions.

NeoGenPSR was developed in 2010 and launched into the USA Market in 2013 as a safe and effective, alternative technology with remarkable results to treat the largest organ in the human body, the skin, with minimal downtime and without puncturing or vaporizing the skin's surface. The technology can be used alone or in conjunction with other surgical and cosmetic procedures.

RxBIO, a Canadian biotech distribution company, maintains a global infrastructure focusing their expertise in providing trusted access to innovative medical technologies to the healthcare industry. Headquartered out of Toronto, Canada with additional licensed facilities in USA and Ireland, RxBIO executes and adds value by educating healthcare professionals, creating physician and patient access to advanced medical devices, and building long-lasting relationships with their partners.

Energist Medical Group, headquartered in the U.K., is home to the uniquely innovative NEOGEN™ family, with over 200,000 treatments performed globally. The NeoGenPSR is one of three nitrogen plasma systems in the NeoGen portfolio and provides licensed medical practitioners with a comprehensive range of treatment possibilities.

