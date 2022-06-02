THE RITZ-CARLTON DEBUTS IN JORDAN BRINGING MODERN DESIGN AND UNPARALLELED EXPERIENCES TO AMMAN

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Introduces the Brand's Legendary Service in the Kingdom's Capital, Welcoming Guests to Create Unforgettable Memories

AMMAN, Jordan, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, ushering in a new standard of refined hospitality in the heart of Jordan's vibrant capital. Rising elegantly above the West Amman skyline, and centrally situated on the prestigious Fifth Circle, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman welcomes guests to enjoy thoughtfully tailored experiences that capture the spirit of Jordan's beauty and hospitality.

"We are thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to Amman, embodying our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and creating meaningful memories in the world's most exciting markets," said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. "From exquisite culinary craftmanship to treasured family moments, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman will embrace guests with its legendary service, and offer a unique lens on this charming capital city."

Soaring 20-stories high, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman features 228 guest rooms - the most spacious of any hotel accommodations in Jordan - including 34 opulent suites, spread across seven different categories. All guestrooms and suites have been intricately designed and elegantly furnished, with a sophisticated ambiance felt throughout the property.

Led by Wimberly Interiors London, the hotel's design is inspired by the culture and history of Jordan, which is reflected in the hotel's bold interior architecture, tailored lighting, Art Deco touches and contemporary artistry. Artistic elements within the hotel draw inspiration from the landscape of the Kingdom, from natural rifts of the sea and saturated colors of the earth to the deep crevices of caves and mountains. The breathtaking structures of Petra are reflected in a series of vignettes, while Roman and Nabatean architectural features are given modern reinterpretations throughout the hotel. The floor finishes in the guest corridors pay homage to Jordan's desert landscape, and the guestrooms take inspiration from the destination's natural elements, sand and sea.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman offers an expansive array of distinctive dining options. Rising over the Amman skyline on the hotel's 20th floor is the property's signature restaurant, Roberto's. Already a much-loved fixture on Dubai's culinary scene, the arrival of Roberto's will redefine the concept of authentic Italian fine dining in Jordan, with the venue set to become one of the capital's most exciting new lifestyle hotspots for residents and visitors alike.

Along with the lively, elevated atmosphere at Roberto's, guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman can indulge at Ambros, the property's relaxed dining option in the lobby serving unique seasonal produce and reimagined classics. Located in the hotel lobby, Iris is a stylish tea lounge and pâtisserie featuring a selection of signature eclairs, and high tea experiences. At Sarab Garden, visitors can enjoy a sophisticated shisha lounge featuring upscale regional cuisine. For cigar connoisseurs, The Founders Room is a timeless cigar and whiskey lounge delivering a highly exclusive atmosphere and an elevated menu offering sophisticated bites. Opening this summer, Soleil will appeal to guests looking for healthy dining with its focus on vegetarian dishes and a distinctive coffee roastery. Legends, a distinctive sports lounge with American-style culinary fare, is set to open later this year.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is home to a wide array of facilities for corporate and leisure guests, including a 1,050 square-meter Grand Ballroom, five meeting rooms, one boardroom, and a luxurious Club Lounge, all delivered with unparalleled service and genuine care. The Ritz-Carlton Spa is a full-service spa and wellness center offering ESPA products, indoor and outdoor temperature-controlled pools, six treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and the largest jacuzzi in Amman.

"The opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman marks an incredible milestone for the entire Kingdom," said Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman. "The property delivers an exceptional standard of luxury and refinement - one that redefines elegance and hospitality in Jordan and the wider region. We are thrilled to unveil this stunning property and look forward to welcoming guests with a level of care and passion that will be sure to delight and exceed expectations."

