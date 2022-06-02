Redica Systems has announced a critical addition to its executive leadership team with the hiring of Larry Coble as the Chief Revenue Officer.

Redica Systems has announced a critical addition to its executive leadership team with the hiring of Larry Coble as the Chief Revenue Officer.

PLEASANTON, Calif. , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry is an industry veteran and transformative leader well-versed in building performance-driven teams and scaling successful software companies. He will lead the commercial vision and strategy to accelerate customer value and acquisition as well as drive customer expansion.

Redica Systems (PRNewswire)

His decades of experience will enable Redica to continue its growth trajectory and to become the industry standard for regulatory and quality intelligence. "I look forward to working with this amazing group of experts supporting the champions of quality," Larry notes, "As the father of six, I have a vested interest in assisting the industry to ensure our drugs and medical devices are safe and effective."

"We are ecstatic to have Larry on our leadership roster. His long tenure as a strategic leader and results-driven work ethic will propel Redica into its next stage," said Michael de la Torre, Chief Executive Officer at Redica Systems. "We are building a new category of regulatory intelligence products, and his vision and leadership will be key in accelerating our progress." Mr. de la Torre and Mr. Coble have worked together at several companies over the years, including McKinsey & Company.

The addition of Larry to Redica's executive team rounds out an exciting and transformative year for the company. Redica closed on $30M Series B financing in December 2021 and hired a new CTO , Arijit Saha, in early May 2022.

About Redica Systems

Redica Systems is a data and software company that provides regulatory and quality intelligence to FDA-regulated industries. Today we serve almost 200 pharmaceutical and medical device firms, helping them stay ahead of global regulatory changes, access extensive enforcement and inspection intelligence, monitor supplier risk, and improve team collaboration. Our extensive data feeds, proprietary site and inspector profiles, push-button reports, and white-glove client service transform the way our users discover, decide, and act on regulatory intelligence. Redica's headquarters are in Pleasanton, CA. More information is available at www.redica.com .

Larry Coble, Chief Revenue Officer of Redica Systems (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redica Systems