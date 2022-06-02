Auto-Tune® developer Antares Audio Technologies launches Auto-Tune Vocal EQ

Equalize your vocal tracks with the power of Auto-Tune pitch technology

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, creators of Auto-Tune®, continue to lead in the development of advanced vocal production software with the release of Auto-Tune Vocal EQ, the only dynamic equalizer with patented Auto-Tune pitch tracking technology built in. Auto-Tune Vocal EQ is the fastest and easiest way to EQ vocals as well as instruments and other audio tracks.

Introducing Auto-Tune Vocal EQ: the only dynamic equalizer with patented Auto-Tune pitch tracking technology built in.

Engineered specifically for vocals, Auto-Tune Vocal EQ allows you to isolate and accentuate precise frequencies while controlling interference and resonance to make vocals sound smoother and more consistent. Powerful dynamic nodes combined with proprietary Auto-Tune pitch metering makes it easy to find the optimum place in the frequency spectrum to work in for any vocalist. Auto-Tune Vocal EQ marks another valuable addition to Auto-Tune Unlimited, the ultimate vocal production suite.

Key Auto-Tune Vocal EQ Features:

Pitch Metering

Watch a vocalist's pitch move across the frequency spectrum in real-time to visualize range and thresholds.

Pitch Tracking

Lock an EQ band to a vocalist's pitch to focus on fundamental pitch or harmonics.

Vocal Learning

Automatically determine input type and highlight the average vocal range (alto, tenor, soprano) for a quick start to EQing.

Auto-Tune Vocal EQ joins the recent additions of Auto-Tune Slice, Auto-Tune Vocodist, and Auto-Tune SoundSoap to the Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription bundle.

Steve Berkley, CEO of Antares Audio Technologies, says that, "EQ is a foundational element of every serious vocal production, whether in the home studio or world class engineering facility. Auto-Tune Vocal EQ strengthens our premiere vocal production suite with a powerful EQ that any Auto-Tune Unlimited subscriber can now access."

He goes on to say, "Auto-Tune Vocal EQ is another example of our long-term focus on building a robust, feature-rich vocal production experience for audio professionals around the world. With the release of Auto-Tune Vocal EQ, we continue to innovate as an audio technology leader and demonstrate our dedication to the creative culture we love and respect."

Auto-Tune Vocal EQ comes complete with a range of powerful tools to give you an extensive range of control over every aspect of a track to get the right mix every time.

6 Full Parametric Bands

Low-Pass and High-Pass Filters

Air Band for adding a smooth high-end presence

Tilt EQ Filter to balance the high and low end of the spectrum

Spectrum Analyzer

External Sidechain for adding dynamic filters

Band/Solo Mode

Dry/Wet

Auto-Tune Vocal EQ is available exclusively in Auto-Tune Unlimited, the premium subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Slice, Auto-Tune SoundSoap, Auto-Tune Vocodist, and 11 more essential vocal production plug-ins. Auto-Tune Unlimited also includes free automatic updates for included plug-ins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy.

Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers have immediate access to Auto-Tune Vocal EQ at no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $14.58 a month with paid annual subscription. A free 14-day trial is available to everyone, regardless of previous trials or subscriptions.

Download Free Trial of Auto-Tune Vocal EQ here

Availability: Available now to current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers.

Price: Available exclusively with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $224.90/yr (if paid monthly) or $14.58/mo or $174.99 (if paid annually).

