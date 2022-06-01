General Logistics Systems US Inc. (GLS US) Announces Service Expansion into Colorado

To meet growing demand GLS is opening a new Service Center located in Aurora, CO adding over 4 million people to the GLS Parcel and LTL service area

AURORA, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLS, a global leader in Parcel and Freight transportation, continues its strategic expansion in North America. On October 1, 2021, GLS US opened its newest service center in Aurora, CO, and expanded its Parcel and LTL network service area to include a population of over 4 million people.

Our newest service center is part of GLS's strategic network expansion bringing fast, dependable, and accountable delivery across the Western US and beyond. Standard ground transit times between Denver and all major metropolitan West Coast cities will be 2 days which is 1 or more days faster than the national competition. Overnight service between Denver and Boise, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe will enhance our Front Range and Mountain West offerings.

Expanding the GLS network to Denver enables customers to access the great customer experience GLS brings with every delivery. We are here to serve our customers' needs and excited to be bringing superior speed and quality to the Denver market and to all our customers across our expansive network.

Hiring is underway for all key roles in Operations and Service Support. The timing of this opening comes at a critical capacity need for customers and the industry in this market.

"All of us on the GLS team are proud to bring our full suite of services and global logistics expertise to the Denver market as the next step in growth and expansion," said Steven Bergan, President of GLS US. "With fast-growing operations in Parcel, LTL, Truckload, and Dedicated GLS bring a vast array of logistics solutions to companies at every level of the supply chain."

As a global leader in Parcel and Freight services, GLS's roots were started in Germany and have expanded over the past 30 years to include direct services in all of Europe, the US, and partnerships across the globe.

