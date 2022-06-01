Connatix Named a WordPress VIP Technology Partner, Launches Video Embed Plugin

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix, the leading video technology company for publishers and advertisers, today announced that it has been named to WordPress VIP's prestigious Technology Partnership Program and has also launched the Connatix video player embed plugin for WordPress. By strengthening its partnership with the leading content management system (CMS), Connatix is continuing to help editorial teams boost their video strategies without ever leaving the WordPress editor.

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. (PRNewsfoto/Connatix) (PRNewswire)

The combination of Connatix's VIP Technology Partner status and new video embed plugin allows editors to upload videos to the Connatix library, access dynamic videos from the marketplace, and natively embed video playlists from the Connatix platform into articles without ever leaving WordPress. The plugin is currently available for both Classic and Gutenberg WordPress Editors to help publishers of all sizes easily integrate video into their content strategies.

"Connatix is the leading video player for thousands of top publishers. This partnership with WordPress, which occupies over 40% of the global CMS market, is a perfect fit, as we're both dedicated to helping publishers succeed with digital content," said David Kashak, co-founder and CEO at Connatix. "We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with WordPress through the launch of our plugin and membership in the VIP Technology Program and are excited to continue providing leading video services that make our publisher partners' lives easier together."

As the experts in enterprise WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. VIP vets every partner to identify companies with a proven track record of successful and forward-thinking implementations of WordPress integration at scale. Connatix was selected as a Technology Partner due to its clear video expertise and innovative go-to-market strategies.

"WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we're poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "We're excited to welcome Connatix as a new partner alongside our existing community to help us deliver scalable video solutions for the most demanding enterprise publishers using WordPress."

For more information about Connatix's partnership with WordPress VIP, please visit https://wpvip.com/partner/connatix

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers and advertisers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher and advertiser success. Connatix works with over 500 publishers across 4,000 sites and 1,000+ advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, a finalist in the Digiday Media Awards for Best Contextual Offering, and one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. VIP's platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. VIP supports flagship digital marketing platforms for some of the best-known brands, including Capgemini, Hachette Book Group, and Facebook. Our digital publishing clients span the media landscape, from focused outlets such as Quartz, TechCrunch, and FiveThirtyEight to some of the biggest publishers and sites in the world, like News Corp, Rolling Stone, and Abril.

With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with VIP's expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it's an unbeatable combination.

Media Contact: Mariah Stein, mariah.stein@connatix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connatix