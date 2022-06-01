CCELL Celebrates Successful High Times 100 Gala Sponsorship

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, announced today that it sponsored the High Times 100 Gala this year on May 24, 2022.

The High Times 100 Gala is an annual event honoring 100 of the most influential people in the cannabis industry. With guests ranging from top executives, celebrities, activists, cultivators, dispensary owners, scientists, and more, this exclusive upscale event brought together people of all backgrounds to celebrate the growth of the industry and those who have been instrumental in helping it grow.

CCELL was a premier sponsor for this private event, sponsoring an alcohol bar with branded promotional materials and an event-exclusive drink called the CCELL Fashioned. CCELL's Global Chief Commercial Officer Brad Li was at the event and was able to connect with those in attendance.

"The individuals who were recognized at this gala are some of the most hardworking, dedicated professionals in the industry and it was an honor to be able to connect with them there," said Brad Li. "In addition, High Times is one of the most well-respected cannabis publications and we hope that industry leaders and consumers alike will view our participation in the event as a commitment to furthering education and awareness of high-quality vaporizers."

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space who revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.

