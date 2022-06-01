CarteNav Selects Haivision for Secure Real-Time C4ISR Mission Data and Video Delivery

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI) and CarteNav are pleased to announce the implementation of Haivision video technology, including the Haivision Media Platform for live streaming over IP networks and the Kraken low latency transcoder, to power real-time full-motion video (FMV) within CarteNav's AIMS-C4 Common Operating Picture (COP) solution.

Video from airborne platforms such as manned aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and aerostats is crucial for tracking targets and managing the demanding mission-critical operations of CarteNav users. Along with geospatial sensor tracks, platform positions, open-source intelligence (OSINT), maps, ancillary mission data, and accompanying metadata – secure real-time video delivered with Haivision's low latency video technology provides crew on the ground with a complete picture for making decisions when every second counts.

"Video-based intelligence is imperative to mission-critical operations," said Alex Beck, SVP, Defense and Aerospace at Haivision. "Haivision's full motion video solutions give CarteNav users situational awareness and ability to extract intelligence, even in the most challenging environments."

AIMS-C4 is a browser-based Common Operating Picture (COP) platform for real-time command and control with historical data dissemination. The platform is centralized and effectively modular for disseminating multi-INT ISR data and video streams while maintaining scalability and secure accessibility across teams or governmental agencies – bringing the effectiveness of live video to multiple end-users with potentially limited bandwidth.

Haivision Media Platform is a powerful full-motion video solution for ISR operations, enabling critical live monitoring, recording, and distribution of high-quality video over fixed and wireless networks. Critically for ISR, Haivision Media Platform includes the Live Review feature for AIMS-C4 allowing users to quickly scrub back in time and tag critical events during active recordings – enabling real-time analysis and points of interest capture.

"We believe knowledge is power, and asking, 'What are they up to?' is a question we help our customers answer every day," said Carl Daniels, Chief Operating Officer at CarteNav. "With Haivision's mission-critical video streaming solutions, we are proud to bring a tested and proven foundation for video within AIMS-C4's common operating picture to enable our customers on the ground to see the full picture to better answer that question. The CarteNav team has many years of productive experience working with the Haivision team to deliver ISR solutions that simply work. I couldn't be happier to continue this work with our new AIMS-C4 product, the whole team and I cannot wait for our customers to see it in action with their operations."

Haivision and CarteNav are exhibiting at CANSEC 2022 in Ottawa June 1-2. For more information, visit: https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

About CarteNav

CarteNav, established in 2002, develops ISR Mission Software for security, safety, economic, and environmental operations. The team has built its reputation on embracing challenges others may avoid, such as integrating with the world's most innovative sensors that extend the operator's capabilities far beyond the status quo – achieving ISR capabilities for threats that are complex and without boundaries. And with over 500 customer installations in over 40 countries, CarteNav's ISR Mission Software is built to be highly adaptable for meeting today's diverse operational requirements. To learn more, visit us online: CarteNav.com

