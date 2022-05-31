Macronix High-Performance Serial NOR Flash Memory Selected for Efinix FPGA Development Platform

Macronix Quad I/O Serial NOR Flash Memory Complements Efinix Titanium FPGA for Edge Computing, Hardware Acceleration, Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that its MX25U25645G 1.8V 256Mb Quad I/O Serial NOR Flash memory has been selected as the preferred Serial NOR Flash memory for the Efinix® Titanium Ti180 FPGA development platform. By implementing the Macronix Flash memory, Efinix, an innovator in programmable products and technology, brings to market a powerful development platform featuring Efinix's high-capacity, low-power FPGA and Macronix's high-performance Serial NOR Flash memory.

The new Efinix development platform empowers engineers with the tools to design products for diverse applications such as vision systems, edge computing, hardware acceleration, and machine learning. The platform also provides designers with the confidence that the Flash memory and FPGA they're working with have been fully tested and verified for compatibility.

"Both Macronix and Efinix are known globally for their innovation in developing high quality and performance products for demanding applications," said Macronix Vice President of Marketing F.L. Ni. "The new Efinix Ti180 FPGA development platform is testimony to that innovation, as it leverages our decades of experience in non-volatile memory and Efinix's revolutionary Titanium FPGA technology at the heart of the Ti180."

"This new development platform featuring our Titanium Ti180 FPGA and Macronix's MX25U25645G Quad I/O Serial NOR Flash memory will enable engineers to streamline the process of creating powerful yet highly efficient products designed around the Ti180," said Mark Oliver, Vice President of Marketing at Efinix. "They'll realize tremendous benefits from using this platform for designs serving some of the industry's fastest-growing markets and most-demanding applications."

The Titanium Ti180 FPGA features Efinix's high-density, low-power Quantum™ compute fabric with an I/O interface in a small foot print package for easy integration. The FPGAs include a 2.5 Gbps hardened MIPI D-Phy which can be used with an Efinix MIPI CSI-2 and DSI controller IP cores to create multi-camera, high-definition vision systems, edge computing and hardware-acceleration systems. With the ultra-low-power Ti180 FPGAs, designers can build always-on products and other enhanced capabilities.

A member of Macronix's MXSMIO™ Duplex family of multi-I/O Serial NOR Flash memory and manufactured with Macronix's advanced, high-reliability 55nm process, the MX25U25645G provides a Quad I/O interface with double transfer rate (DTR) mode operation, featuring the maximum read throughput up to 100MB/s, densities from 64Mb to 2Gb, and operating voltage from 1.65V to 2.0V. The MX25U25645G supports a vast number of applications requiring fast read performance with 256Mb density and 1.8V operating voltage.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, industrial, medical, and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bit stream.

