ITALIAN FLAGSHIP AIRLINE ITA AIRWAYS SELECTS GEP'S AI-DRIVEN PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM ITS ENTIRE SOURCE-TO-CONTRACT PROCESS FOR ALL ITS DIRECT AND INDIRECT SPEND ACROSS ITALY

CLARK, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that ITA Airways, one of Europe's top airlines currently serving 45 destinations, has selected GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's premier procurement and supply chain software, following a competitive review.

ITA Airways, fully owned by the Italian government via the Ministry of Economy and Finance and a member of SkyTeam alliance, will be using GEP SMART™ to transform and automate its entire source-to-contract process, encompassing sourcing, contract management and supplier management, to build closer relationships with suppliers across Europe and drive greater value for customers and all stakeholders.

During a time of high energy costs and material inflation, GEP SOFTWARE will enable ITA Airways to digitalize procurement, gain real-time insights into its spend, and provide superior value to passengers.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services.

