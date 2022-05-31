BRP Makes Executive Appointments Supporting its Future Growth

VALCOURT, QC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) announces today executive appointments to support future growth plans, build an even more resilient company and deliver lasting value. This evolution of the leadership structure will allow BRP to continue focusing on its long-term goals and achieve its ambitious targets. All these internal promotions are effective immediately.

"In the past five years alone, our revenues increased by 80%, and our employee base more than doubled. Our business also grew in complexity, including from a technology and product standpoint. I am excited to announce these changes and promotions that will play a critical role in achieving our strategic priorities and positioning our business for long-term growth," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO.

Thomas Uhr has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Uhr and his team will look to the future, spearheading all new product and manufacturing technologies used across the Powersports and Marine businesses, including the EV program. He will also continue to lead the development of new manufacturing systems, as well as oversee BRP-Rotax in Austria, which represents a technology pole for the Company.

Sandy Scullion has been appointed President, Powersports Group. In addition to keeping his current retail, sales and consumer experience responsibilities, Mr. Scullion will now oversee all manufacturing operations for Powersports in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Having a dedicated leader at the helm of Powersports will further align production and commercial activities while maximizing day-to-day results.

Karim Donnez has been appointed President, Marine Group. With the acquisition of three boat companies since 2018, BRP has ambitious plans to transform the recreational boating industry and offer customers a superior boating experience. BRP aims to become a key player in this industry, which is as large as the powersports industry. This is therefore a significant growth opportunity for the Company.

Minh Thanh Tran has been promoted to Senior Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and Development. Mr. Tran remains responsible for the development of the corporate strategy. In addition, he will increase his focus on the Company's growth projects both organically and via M&A activities, namely to reinforce BRP's know-how in EV and increase its competitive advantage through business innovation.

A new position of Chief Information Officer (CIO) has been created. The Company is actively looking for a seasoned leader to head its information technologies and evolve its systems to support the business transformation and vision.

These new positions, combined with strong retail demand across all product lines and key capital investments, will allow BRP to further position itself to continue driving solid results.

