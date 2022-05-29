Resecurity Brings AI-powered Cyber Threat Intelligence to Singapore

California-based cybersecurity company showcases innovative cyber threat intelligence and digital risk management technologies at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 (APAC)

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, showcased its next-generation cybersecurity platform at the 2022 MILIPOL Asia-Pacific (APAC) conference in Singapore. The MILIPOL APAC event welcomed over 7,000 government and law enforcement leaders and 300 exhibitors to share their experiences, best practices and expertise regarding the myriad of security challenges facing local and regional government security forces.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

Government organizations face sophisticated and ever-evolving security threats that have led to record cyber incidents in 2021. To help arm government forces with the latest knowledge and technology, MILIPOL APAC focused on connecting homeland security organizations and commercial innovators in emerging markets like cybersecurity to enhance national resilience and public safety.

"Resecurity is proud to have participated in this year's MILIPOL APAC event. As governments protect and respond against increasing cyber threats, we must provide nations with the insights and technology they need to keep pace with adversaries," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Resecurity aims to streamline cyber risk and intelligence insights with our platform, enabling government security forces to quickly identify and score the network, identity, technology and geographical risks within their ecosystem using Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concept."

Uniquely positioned to provide real-time, contextualized threat intelligence, Resecurity exhibited its latest research, risk management and security capabilities that protect organizations on multiple levels, including network, cloud, applications, and users. The innovative cyber threat intelligence platform combines several tools, allowing administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

Held May 18-20, 2022, MILIPOL Asia-Pacific is the largest homeland security event in the Asia Pacific. The event was fully endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore and the Ministry of the Interior of France and welcomed speakers from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), ASEANAPOL, World Customs Organization (WCO) and INTERPOL.

To learn more about Resecurity's cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions exhibited at MILIPOL Asia-Pacific, visit https://resecurity.com .

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

