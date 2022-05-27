LyondellBasell Announces $5.20 Special Dividend and Increases Quarterly Dividend by 5 Percent

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $5.20 per share and a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share. The quarterly dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2022 dividend. The special and quarterly dividends will both be paid on June 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 6, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

"LyondellBasell established new records for cash generation in 2021 and we have a strong outlook for our company. Capital returns have always been an important component of LyondellBasell's value proposition for shareholders. 2022 will mark our 12th consecutive year of regular dividend growth. The combination of today's special and quarterly dividends returns $2.1 billion to shareholders. As the incoming CEO, I would like to make it very clear that I support the continuation of our balanced and disciplined capital allocation strategy with both dividends and share repurchases playing a central role," said Peter Vanacker, CEO of LyondellBasell.

"As a management team, we are confident that strong markets for our products and accretive growth underway from investments in our asset base will continue to provide significant cash generation. Our investment-grade balance sheet, disciplined approach to growth and focus on safety, sustainability and circularity provide a powerful foundation for advancing LyondellBasell's leading positions over the coming years," said Vanacker.

