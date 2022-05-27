The Institute for Educational Leadership's 2022 National Community Schools and Family Engagement Conference Brings Together Practitioners from Across Education Ecosystem to Advance Effective Strategies for Student Outcomes

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Educators from across the country are attending a national Conference featuring high quality professional development experiences for learning, and networking opportunities to increase attendees' knowledge of Community Schools and Family Engagement. Participants will sharpen their skillsets to lead collaboratively and implement effective strategies to increase educational equity and improve student outcomes. Learn more at https://bit.ly/CSxFE22

When: June 1-3, 2022. Click here for full schedule.

Where: Los Angeles, California, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Who: Over 100 organizations representing parent and youth leaders; school and district leaders; community organizers and union activists; elected officials; Community School coordinators and initiative leaders; education, justice and health system professionals; early childhood educators; university partners; disability advocates; researchers; and more. Confirmed plenary keynote speakers include:

Tony Thurmond , State Superintendent of Public Instruction (invited)

Dr. Debra Duardo , Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Pedro Noguera , Dean of the Rossier School of Education; Distinguished Professor of Education at the University of Southern California

Dr. Cindy Marten , Deputy Secretary, US Dept. of Education

LaShawn Chatmon , Executive Director, National Equity Project

Jose Munoz , Director, Coalition for Community Schools at IEL

S. Kwesi Rollins , Vice President for Leadership & Engagement, IEL

Sarah Sneed , President & CEO, The NEA Foundation

Why: This year's theme is both a reminder and a call to action. Reflect: Together, Covid-19 and the racial reckoning created the most profound teachable moment in most of our lifetimes. In the face of adversity, there is no learning from mistakes or building on success without reflection. Transform: For many children, youth and families, normal was insufficient. Creating a new normal that eliminates inequities of access and opportunity requires a major transformation of our practices, our partnerships, and our systems. Soar: To soar is to fly or rise high. If we continuously reflect and transform together, our students, families, educators, and communities will soar, reaching new heights, and advancing better outcomes.

More: Since 1964, IEL has developed leaders who disrupt generational poverty and eliminate systemic racial, class, and disability barriers, in order to achieve greater equity for all. With expertise in national policy and a deep network of relationships at the community level, IEL works collaboratively to increase access to education and workforce opportunities, so all children and families can create the lives they want to live.

