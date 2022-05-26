Newsweek Recognizes Roadrunner as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, has been recognized in Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022.

Roadrunner Freight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roadrunner Freight) (PRNewswire)

"We have come a long way," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "Trust is the pillar of any business, and we are proud that we are being recognized for the work we have done to rebuild it with our customers and business partners. These are the results a service-oriented culture produces."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate public companies with over $500 million in revenue through an extensive survey of approximately 50,000 residents and 110,000 evaluations. Four hundred companies were chosen on criteria including investor, customer and employee trust for a holistic approach.

"Our Roadrunner team has spent tremendous energy and effort for the past two years in building trust with our customers, our business partners and our employees," said Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board Chris Jamroz. "This starts with our culture of governance and internal controls. We prioritize safety and regulatory compliance, which is a core focus throughout our company. We are humbled to be recognized so quickly for these changes and we will continue to focus on delivering positive results."

About Roadrunner

Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network, and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more direct routes between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value. (PINK: RRTS)

Please visit the following sites to learn more about Roadrunner and how you can join the freight revolution.

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: shiproadrunnerfreight.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us

To drive for Roadrunner as an Independent Contractor (IC) including Lease-Purchase opportunities: https://run4roadrunner.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roadrunner