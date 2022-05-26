New 'rebel' elopement planner kicks tradition to the curb with all-inclusive service for alternative couples

Electric Sugar Elopements will officially start planning metal AF micro weddings and elopements from June 15th.

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horns up, Las Vegas! There's a new elopement planner in town…and it's gonna rock your socks off. From June 15th, 2022, Electric Sugar Elopements will launch all-inclusive ceremonies for alternative couples who dare to break the matrimonial mold.

Electric Sugar Elopements is an antidote to the traditional destination elopement. Couples are encouraged to go wild with their theming: opulent occult, pastel kawaii, Halloween chic…nothing is off-limits. Ceremonies range from intimate two-person elopements to micro weddings, complete with photography, planning, modern minister, and bouquet/boutonniere. Electric Sugar Elopements is LGBTQ+ friendly and only works with modern ministers who are metal enough to honor love in all its forms.

Couples get to choose an extraordinary Las Vegas venue as part of their package. Options range from iconic hotspots like The Neon Museum and Eldorado Canyon to hidden gems like Midcentury Manor and Fergusons Downtown . Hell, couples can even get hitched in a graffiti-glam downtown alley! They're also invited to request new locations. Tattoo shop? Cool. Spooky graveyard? No probs. An elite squad of planners takes care of it all, so couples can just rock up and get hitched.

Founder McKenzi Taylor says: "I launched Electric Sugar Elopements to cater to couples who are under-served by the wedding industry. Through ESE, rebel lovers have an easy, affordable way to express themselves authentically on one of the most important days of their lives. We're tearing up the matrimonial rule book and setting it on fire."

Couples interested in booking with Electric Sugar Elopements can find information on the packages page of the new website and are invited to fill out the contact form to get started. Love rocks, so make it count!

About: Electric Sugar Elopements specializes in rebel elopement planning for alternative couples. Founder McKenzi Taylor and her team arrange intimate ceremonies themed to suit their clients' dark-hearted desires. From True Romance Hawaiian retro to arcane gothic decadence, ESE planners live for the thrill of a creative challenge. Electric Sugar Elopements is based in Las Vegas, Nevada (because where the hell else?!) and is the sister company to Cactus Collective Weddings .

