InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Channel Markers for Mariners (HAD-142)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for mariners to see and travel through channels at night or in poor weather," said an inventor, from Coral Gables, Fla., "so I invented the LUMIN SEA. My design would modernize and upgrade how channel markers are employed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a safe way to guide boats into channels at night. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional channel markers. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it eliminates the struggles associated with seeing at night and in adverse weather. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for governmental authorities for use in marine applications.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp