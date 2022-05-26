Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2022.

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld J. Birks Bovaird 28,895,258 84.00% 5,504,196 16.00% Mark S. Chalmers 34,174,259 99.35% 225,195 0.65% Benjamin Eshleman III 33,122,677 96.29% 1,276,777 3.71% Ivy V. Estabrooke 34,046,339 98.97% 353,115 1.03% Barbara A. Filas 33,578,211 97.61% 821,243 2.39% Bruce D. Hansen 33,031,520 96.02% 1,367,934 3.98% Jaqueline Herrera 33,885,122 98.50% 514,332 1.50% Dennis L. Higgs 33,942,354 98.67% 457,100 1.33% Robert W. Kirkwood 33,124,267 96.29% 1,275,187 3.71% Alexander Morrison 33,845,484 98.39% 553,970 1.61%

About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of rare earth element ("REE") carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to recycle alternate feed materials from third parties, to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, and to produce REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. Energy Fuels is also evaluating the potential to recover medical isotopes for use in targeted alpha therapy cancer treatments. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest SK-1300/NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

