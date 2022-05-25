Tanduay Wins Platinum, Innovation Honors in Consumer-Judged SIP Awards

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Tanduay Rum products received top honors at the 2022 SIP Awards, the only wines and spirits competition where the judging panel is comprised of consumers.

"The consumer is your biggest judge, which is why the SIP Awards remains steadfast in our goal of providing one of the most reliable measures of beverage quality rating in the world," said the SIP Awards in its website (www.sipawards.com).

Tanduay Distillers, Inc. Executive Vice President Kyle Tan, who is in charge of the company's export business, said that they are grateful for the recognition from both consumers and critics alike.

"This goes to show how we pay much attention to the quality of our rums and we are proud to say that all its ingredients are sourced from the Philippines where the tropical weather contributes to its fine tastes," he said.

Tanduay's Winning Rums

Especia Spiced Rum and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver both received the competition's Platinum Award. The award is given to spirits that "represent a distinguished class that earned exceptional marks from consumer judges."

The former is the newest product from Tanduay. Introduced to select markets only last March, it also received a double gold in the San Diego Spirits Festival.

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, meanwhile, is one of the rum brand's most-awarded products. It has received honors from top international spirits competitions and has 12 Monde Selection medals to its name.

Another favorite in international contests, Tanduay Double Rum, received the Silver and Innovation Awards. SIP's Innovation Award is given to spirits with an interesting and unique taste profile or design.

Tanduay Asian Rum Gold also received the Silver Award from the contest.

Further Boost to Growing Export Business

"We would like to thank the SIP Awards, especially the consumer judges, for recognizing the quality of our rums. This gives our international expansion a big boost," said Tan.

As of this writing, Tanduay has entered the rum markets of 12 U.S. states and the territory of Guam, the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

"Tanduay has been loved by Filipinos for decades. It's time to let the world know about it as it is a product that showcases the country's best local ingredients and its people's craftsmanship and ingenuity," Tan said.

Tanduay is a heritage brand from the Southeast Asian country known for its beautiful beaches and friendly people. It was established in 1854 and is one of a few Filipino companies that have reached its centennial year. As early as the 1800s, the rum brand has received awards from international spirits competitions.

