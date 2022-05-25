Shinesty Appoints Jake Nodar as Guest Art Director of 2022 Pride Collection Launch

In Celebration of Pride Month, Shinesty Shows Support for LGBTQ+ Community with New Intimates Collection

DENVER, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinesty, the leading online retailer that specializes in notoriously fun and eye-catching apparel for every occasion, today announced a new partnership with Discovery's Naked and Afraid actor, Jake Nodar. Joining the Shinesty brand as Guest Art Director, Nodar curated this year's 2022 Pride Collection. Launching to market ahead of the June month, together both Shinesty and Nodar are excited to debut the new line in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month and beyond.

The new collection is comprised of Shinesty's best-selling Men's Ball Hammock® Underwear, Women's Thong, Cheeky, Bikini, and Boyshort Underwear, as well as Swim Briefs, featuring the new, Pride-inspired prints. Influenced by Shinesty's love of tongue-in-cheek humor and retro inspired glam shots, the Pride Collection's prints play on terminology frequently used within the LGBTQ+ community, media, and culture with a fun Shinesty twist.

"I chose to work with Shinesty on this collection, because I've never found a clothing company that has such a similar vision to me – have fun, be weird, be you!" said Jake Nodar, Shinesty Guest Art Director. "I always feel like my true self when I'm wearing Shinesty. Working on this collection has been so much fun, and getting to work with such a talented creative team and see the whole process from concept to stunning undies has been so amazing."

Crafted with MicroModal material that is breathable, ultra-comfortable, and 3X softer than cotton, the Pride Collection is available in styles for both men and women, including four new Men's prints; The Knot Tonights, The Bear, The Swollen Tentacle, The Bona Fide Pride, three new Women's prints; The Knot Tonights, The Scissor Sisters, The Bona Fide Pride, and a limited-edition pair of The Boca Raton Rainbow Swim Briefs; a twist on Shinesty's Daytona Dong Sarong. What's more, 15% of proceeds from the collection will be donated to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jake for this collection," said Chris White, CEO and Co-Founder of Shinesty. "Jake fully embodies our brand mission to encourage the world to take itself less seriously and we immediately knew we wanted to partner with him on a Pride collection that was both authentic to Shinesty and the LGBTQ+ community. This collection allows us to show our support not just during Pride Month, but all year long."

The Pride Collection will be available for purchase beginning today, Wednesday, May 25th exclusively on Shinesty.com, with inclusive sizes ranging from S-5X for men and XS-2X for women. For more information on Shinesty and to stay up-to-date on the collections, please visit Shinesty.com, and follow @ShinestyThreads on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Shinesty

Shinesty, known for its bestselling Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear and irreverently designed women's underwear line, is the leading apparel brand with one singular mission: forcing the world to take itself less seriously. Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, the brand creates products that bring the wearer's sense of humor to the surface, all while delivering standout comfort and quality.

