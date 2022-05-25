THE MAYNARD INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2022 MAYNARD 200 FELLOWS

57 storytellers, executives, editors, managers and media entrepreneurs comprise largest cohort to date

OAKLAND, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding diversity in the news media and dismantling structural racism in newsrooms, announced today the recipients of its 2022 Maynard 200 Fellowship. The fellowship is on track to meet its 2023 goal of cultivating 200 media leaders dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in journalism. The program is supported by the Google News Initiative, the Craig Newmark Philanthropies, The Hearthland Foundation, and The McClatchy Foundation. The Fox Corporation is a sponsor for the 2022 program.

Maynard 200 Fellowship aims to advance diversity, equity & inclusion in journalism by training 200 media leaders by 2023

"We look forward to welcoming the Maynard 200 class of 2022, especially as we return to in-person training at our university host site– the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism," said Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, Maynard 200 director. "Our customized curriculum across four tracks, propels the professional acumen of storytellers, frontline editors and managers, newsroom leaders and entrepreneurs, amplifies their diverse voices, and builds allyship grounded in equity and belonging. This is pivotal especially now, in chronicling the crises of our time."

The expanded 2022 cohort will bring together 57 journalists for two weeks of in-person training, plus additional virtual webinars throughout the summer. In the fall, fellows will be paired with industry experts in relevant disciplines in their area of interest, to receive one year of one-to-one mentorship through October 2023.

"Earlier generations of Maynard Institute program alumni have ascended to the highest levels of American journalism. We have great hopes that graduates of Maynard 200 will have similar accomplishments," said Evelyn Hsu, co-executive director of the institute.

Fellows are affiliated with a mix of mainstream, ethnic, local community and niche media, as well as entrepreneurial ventures.

The 2022 Maynard 200 cohort includes:

INVESTIGATIVE STORYTELLING

Lenn Almadin-Thornhill - CourtTV

P. Kenneth Burns - WHYY-FM, Philadelphia

Iridian Casarez - North Coast Journal, Inc.

Stefanos Chen - The New York Times

Jessica Chou - Insider

Tony Daquipa - Oakland Voices

Paresh Dave - Reuters

Emily Elena Dugdale - KPCC Southern California Public Radio/LAist

Amber Ferguson - The Washington Post

William Jermaine Ford - The Washington Informer

Tekendra Parmar - Business Insider

Alison Saldanha - The Seattle Times

Romita Saluja - The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Lily, Ms. Magazine, Fuller Project

TaMaryn Waters - Tallahassee Democrat/USA TODAY Network

Aallyah Wright - Capital B News

FRONTLINE EDITORS and MANAGERS

Kristin Bender - KTVU Fox 2

Jasmine Brown - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Corinne Chin - The Associated Press

Michael Cruz - The Arizona Republic

Brandon T. Harden - Business Insider

Alexandria Hasenstab - Oregon Public Broadcasting

Bourree Lam - The Wall Street Journal

Yuri Nagano - Bloomberg Industry Group

Ngoc Nguyen -Kaiser Health News

Patricia Peart - Fox News Media

Beena Raghavendran - The New York Times

Joe Ruiz - CNN Politics, CNN

Brianna Tucker - The Washington Post

Neeti Upadhye - The Washington Post

Denise Michelle Watson - The Virginian-Pilot/Daily Press

Christina Yao Lee - Houston Public Media

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

Christine Brouwer - ABC/Good Morning America

Laura Janelle Downey - WebMD

Larry Graham - The Diversity Pledge Institute

Renee Haran - Cisco

Miranda Kennedy - NPR Morning Edition

Victor Lim - Chicago Public Media

Marla Jones Newman - Mother Jones

Manuel McDonell Smith - CBS3

Ben Trefny - 91.7 FM KALW Public Media

Marcus Vanderberg - ESPN

Jill Van Why - Fox News Channel/ Fox Business Network

Stephanie Wu - Eater/Vox Media

MEDIA ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Liz Alesse - ABC News Audio

Quinton R. Arthur - QRamone Media

Angelica Cabral - What's Next website and Magazine

Arcynta Childs - Homegirl Media

Priya David Clemens - KQED, PBS TV

Nancy Flores - Austin Vida

Melba Y. Newsome - Coastal Plains Environmental Advocate

Emilya Piansay - Kwest On Media

Shaneen Quarles - Divine Connections and Communications, Inc.

Mariela Santos-Muñiz - BoriMás

Rasheed Shabazz - Oakland Voices

Corey Takahashi - S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University

Michael Tennant - Curiosity Lab / Actually Curious

Lisa D. Tinsley - KISA Public Radio

The Maynard 200 program continues to strengthen the institute's long-standing partnership with USC Annenberg, bound by a shared commitment to accelerate the career advancement of the next generation of media professionals.

About the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education

For more than 40 years, the Maynard Institute has fought to push back against the systemic lack of diversity in the news industry through training, collaborations and convenings. Founded by Robert C. Maynard, the Institute promotes diversity and antiracism in the news media through improved coverage, hiring and business practices. We are creating better representation in America's newsrooms through our Maynard 200 fellowship program, which gives media professionals of color the tools to become skilled storytellers, empowered executives and inspired entrepreneurs. Visit Maynard Institute to learn more.

