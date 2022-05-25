GUARANTEED RATE EXTENDS TITLE PARTNERSHIP OF GUARANTEED RATE BOWL IN MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

Leading FinTech firm to host College Football Bowl Season's only Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup through 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an amazing start to its title partnership, Guaranteed Rate has extended its role in a multi-year agreement with the Fiesta Bowl Organization to continue the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for the next four years. In the inaugural matchup in Phoenix on Dec. 28, 2021, the Big Ten's Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers, 18-6.

Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, will continue as the game's exclusive financial partner, including mortgages, home loans and home buying categories.

"Guaranteed Rate is a fintech company focused on teamwork, grit and a winning attitude, and we're thrilled to partner with college football who embodies the exact same thing," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "College football has become such an amazing part of the holiday season, gathering together with family and friends and watching amazing Bowl games. We're all proud to be part of that."

In addition to naming rights, Guaranteed Rate's fully integrated partnership includes digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure and on-site activation at the game in the exclusive live broadcast window on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

"Guaranteed Rate has been an excellent teammate and its commitment to our fans, participating schools, student-athletes and our local community showcases what a true partnership looks like," said Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Fiesta Bowl Organization Chief Marketing Officer Jose Moreno. "Bowl season is the best time of the year, and our collective brand association will continue to grow in the years to come."

Fast Facts about the Guaranteed Rate Bowl:

2022 will be the 33 rd annual game in Bowl history.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is the only bowl game between the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences.

Minnesota's 6'9" offensive lineman scored a rushing touchdown in 2021.

These conferences faced each other for eight years in game history from 2006-13 and again in 2021.

The Big 12 won six of the nine matchups between the conferences.

The Big 12 Conference has 18 appearances in the game's 32-year history (14-4 record), more than any other conference.

9 of the 10 schools in the Big 12 have played in the game, and seven schools have made multiple appearances.

The Big Ten is third with 11 appearances, going 5-6 in all editions of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

7 of the 14 teams in the Big Ten have played in the game, led by Minnesota's four appearances.

An MLB ballpark turns into a football field for the game. ( WATCH FIELD TRANSITION

The 70,000+ square feet of game turf is donated to a community in need for a playing field.

Notable players to take the field in the game's 32-year history include: Larry Fitzgerald , Aaron Rodgers , Le'Veon Bell, Drew Bledsoe and Ron Dayne .

ABOUT GUARANTEED RATE COMPANIES

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies has more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

ABOUT THE FIESTA BOWL ORGANIZATION

Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision for the importance of community outreach and service. Through the Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and its year-round events, such as the Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the organization provides charitable giving to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through youth, sports and education.

