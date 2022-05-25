Golden Lotus Wins Best Picture at the Film Fest International Paris

Golden Lotus won for Best Picture Of The Festival and Harriet Chung took home the Outstanding Actress award at the prestigious Film Fest International Paris.





"The Best Picture award is very special because it recognizes Golden Lotus as not just a musical film but as a notable feature film in its own right," said its creator George Chiang . "It's a huge leap towards sharing it to the world on both stage and screen."

NICE, France, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On May 21, 2022, Golden Lotus won for Best Picture Of The Festival and Harriet Chung took home the award for Outstanding Actress at the prestigious Film Fest International Paris . The feature length film was selected by the jury from a highly competitive international field of nominees at the annual event which was held in Nice this year due to the pandemic.

Harriet Chung wins the award for Outstanding Actress in Golden Lotus at the Film Fest International Paris. (CNW Group/Golden Lotus Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Golden Lotus has received over 50 awards at international film festivals, including numerous nods for best musical film and best original score.

"This Best Picture award is very special because it recognizes Golden Lotus as not just a musical film but as a noteworthy feature film in its own right," said its Canadian writer and composer George Chiang. "It's a huge leap towards sharing it to the world on both stage and screen."

The award-winning film is a cinematic presentation of the musical Golden Lotus. Based on the infamous Chinese novel, Jin Ping Mei, it is an epic tale about the forsaken beauty, Golden Lotus, who undergoes a spellbinding journey amidst the dying war-torn years of Song Dynasty China. Four consecutive performances of the award-winning stage production of Golden Lotus in Hong Kong were captured live to create a definitive version of the musical in feature film format. Golden Lotus | Trailer

Golden Lotus stars Chung in the titular role, Boon Ho Sung as Wu Sung and Ronan Pak Kin Yan as Xi Men. It also features Billy Sy, Samantha Yeung, Marc Ngan, Soraya Chau and Scott Watanabe. Golden Lotus was directed by Hong Kong's Emily Chan and produced by Chiang and Ivy Chung (Golden Lotus Media).

