Demand for Porcelain Slab Countertops Grows Robustly

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Similar to the rapid advances seen for engineered stone during the past decade, porcelain slab has grown robustly since 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing countertop material in the US through 2026, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.

Porcelain slab is rapidly rising in popularity as consumers seek alternatives to engineered stone and granite. These consumers want to differentiate their homes but still install countertops with a natural appearance and favorable performance properties, such as:

stain resistance in both indoor and outdoor settings, as well as heat and frost resistance, which makes porcelain a top choice for outdoor kitchens

greater strength and durability when compared to granite

absence of discoloration or color change issues

wide variety of finishes, patterns, and colors available from manufacturers

easy-to-clean, hygienic surface

Materials Mix Shifting in the Residential Countertop Market

Demand growth for porcelain slab countertops is expected to be driven primarily by strong single-family kitchen and bathroom remodeling activity. Going forward, the countertop material mix in the residential market is expected to shift significantly. In addition to porcelain slab's fast growth, notable trends include:

Laminates are expected to continue their long-term decline following years of market dominance due to the rising popularity of more durable surfaces such as engineered and natural stone.

Rapid market share gains are expected for engineered stone, as the material becomes more widely available and favored for its durability and aesthetics.

Granite will continue to be a major product in both kitchen and bathroom countertops.

Now available from The Freedonia Group, Countertops presents historical data for 2011, 2016, and 2021 and forecasts for 2026 and 2031 in square feet and US dollars by surface material, market, and area of installation (i.e., room). Also provided are data on installation costs and pricing. Additionally, corporate analysis including market share is included.

The surface materials broken out are:

engineered stone

laminates

natural stone

solid surface and other cast polymers

tile

other small volume materials, including porcelain slab/sintered stone; stainless steel; wood/butcher block; concrete; recycled materials; and other materials such as bamboo, cork, and glass

Countertop products by area of installation include:

kitchen countertops

bathroom countertops

other countertops, such as those used to top store display cabinets; home office, laundry room, mudroom, and hobby/craft room cabinets; wet bars; and garage work benches

The major market segments analyzed are:

residential buildings, which are segmented into single-family housing, multifamily housing, and manufactured housing

commercial buildings, which are segmented into office and retail buildings; lodging; institutional buildings; industrial buildings; other commercial buildings, including airport and bus terminals, civic centers, post offices, prisons, and recreational buildings

vehicles (e.g., recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, personal aircraft, trains)

Markets are also broken out by new and remodeling applications.

