TruGreen Announces List of the Top 20 Trees and Shrubs That Can Increase Property Value

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study conducted by TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider whose services include tree and shrub care, nearly 50% of American homeowners intend to invest more in their trees and shrubs as part of their overall outdoor maintenance this year. With trees and shrubs top of mind for many homeowners, TruGreen has partnered with the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) to release a list of the top trees and shrubs that can increase property value, as well as tips to best protect that investment.

Trees and shrubs that increase property value are highly prized by both buyers and sellers. According to the NALP well-landscaped yards with mature trees and bushes that provide privacy not only drive higher prices by 6-19%, but sell more quickly than houses with little or no landscaping.

Choosing which trees to plant can be challenging for some homeowners, especially if they are first-time buyers and have not had much experience with outdoor maintenance. "Planting hardy trees and shrubs that are disease-resistant and are well-suited for the region in which you live makes a huge difference in both maintenance and value," said Jennifer Myers, senior director of workforce development of the National Association of Landscape Professionals and executive director of NALP Foundation. "Beyond a plant's make-up, where it goes on the property is equally as important – its access to sunlight will determine the best species. Here are the attributes of valuable trees to keep in mind – a large canopy for shade, fast growth, color, and provides screening for privacy."

To get the best return on your investment, NALP lists the top 20 trees and shrubs that can add value to your home and boost curb appeal:

Trees

Black Cherry

Black Tupelo

Crape Myrtle

Linden

Northern Red Oak

Red Maple

Southern Magnolia

Sugar Maple

White Fir

White Oak

Shrubs

Azalea

Burning Bush

Butterfly Bush

Cherry Laurel

Hosta

Hydrangea

Nandina

Oakleaf Hydrangea

Rhododendron

Roses

To help ensure healthy plant growth and proper insect and disease control for homeowners' trees and shrubs, a professional service like TruGreen can take the guesswork out of maintenance.

"In real estate, first impressions are everything, and it all starts with the outdoors. By maintaining your home's ornamental trees and shrubs, you're protecting your investment," said Brian Feldman, director of technical operations and certified arborist at TruGreen. "By working with homeowners to provide comprehensive plant health care plans, customized for each unique landscape, we help keep ornamental plants healthy, protected from unwanted pests, and looking their best."

Beyond bringing in a professional, TruGreen encourages homeowners to follow the below tips to ensure a flourishing outdoor living space:

Planting. Planting too high, too deep, too shallow, or in the wrong place can negatively impact your landscape. Spread a 1- to 3-inch-deep layer of mulch over the soil around the base of the plant to create a protective zone. This will prevent mowing and other lawn maintenance damage and allow the optimum amount of moisture for roots.

Inspecting. Homeowners should inspect trees and shrubs regularly for decay, damage, disease, or insect infestations. After extreme weather such as hurricanes, deep freezes, sudden cold fronts after a warm trend, and hail, check for cracks or damaged limbs. These events can weaken a tree and/or expose an area of a tree that has started to decline. In addition, continue proper landscaping care and maintenance such as pruning to keep them healthy.

Watering. Young trees and shrubs should be watered regularly for 1-to-2-years after they are planted. Once established, most trees and shrubs don't need to be watered as often, unless dry weather continues for an extended period.

TruGreen's Tree & Shrub Services include Root Zone Fertilization, Disease Control, Insect and Mite Control, and Horticultural Oil, in addition to other treatments as needed. TruGreen will create a tailored plan for each landscape and provide homeowners with information on how to maintain their service with additional care in between treatments. TruGreen also ensures that every customer is 100% satisfied with their service with its TruGreen Guarantee.

For more information about TruGreen's Tree & Shrub Services, visit trugreen.com/products-and-services/tree-and-shrub-service and follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

