Registration Opens for Circle's Inaugural Crypto Ecosystem Conference: Converge22 set for September 27 - 30, 2022 at San Francisco's Moscone West

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Internet Financial, a global internet finance firm and the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), today has opened registration for its inaugural crypto ecosystem conference, Converge22, slated for September 27 - 30 at San Francisco's Moscone West.

(PRNewsfoto/Circle Internet Financial, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Digital assets and blockchain platforms are rapidly scaling around the world, drawing on an incredibly broad array of stakeholders to help build a new global economic system and transform the very foundations of the internet. Converge22 invites crypto natives, Web3 founders, developers, traditional finance leaders, policymakers and NGOs to come together for several days of learning and conversations around the future of money and the internet.

"As we collectively cross the chasm from early adopters to mass market acceptance, Converge22 represents a powerful moment to bring together thousands of stakeholders and market participants to learn, connect and help build the new global crypto economy," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle.

Converge22 will feature five main stage events, more than 50 expert-led breakout sessions, networking opportunities, start-up pitches, special exhibits, Circle-specific activations and more.

Following the opening sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28, attendees are invited to a celebration at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). Details on conference programming will be announced as the event approaches.

Register online here .

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the U.S. Learn more at https://circle.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial, LLC