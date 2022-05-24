PHYTO ORGANIX ANNOUNCES $225-MILLION STATE-OF-THE-ART, NET ZERO PLANT PROTEIN PROCESSING FACILITY IN STRATHMORE, AB

Company to employ 80 Albertans and add over $120 million to Alberta's economy via value-added agribusiness processing of yellow peas

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Phyto Organix Foods Inc. is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent to purchase 15 acres of land in the Town of Strathmore, Alberta from the Western Irrigation District as the location of its new, state-of-the-art, net zero emission plant protein processing facility. The $225 million facility will be the largest-ever capital investment in Strathmore and provide a base for Phyto Organix to innovate and grow its plant protein business. When operational in 2024, Phyto Organix will use proprietary wet fractionation technology to annually process 40,000 metric tonnes of yellow peas, grown in close proximity to the facility, into soluble and insoluble protein isolates, processed fibre and starch, and high-quality dietary pea hull fibre.

"This is an exciting time to be an Albertan," said Chris Theal, Founder, President and CEO of Phyto Organix. "Our $225 million investment will generate over $120 million of annual GDP, employ 80 Albertans and yield tangible economic diversification in the Town of Strathmore and the Province of Alberta. Our team has designed a net zero facility to produce food products that embody our core values of health, wellness and sustainability. We are energized to lead the plant protein industry in Alberta."

As part of the new facility, Phyto Organix received $1 million over two years, cost-shared by the federal and provincial governments through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, to support engineering costs and the purchase of equipment.

"Alberta's food processing sector is a key driver of our economy, and consumer demand for Canada's responsibly produced plant-based protein is rising worldwide," said the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "This investment in Phyto Organix's new, net-zero facility supports local growers, protects the environment and increases our capacity to meet global demand for our high-quality, sustainable food."

"Plant-based protein is an emerging sub-sector with significant potential for growth and diversification of the agri-processing industry in Alberta. With demand for high-quality plant-based products increasing dramatically in recent years, Alberta's government is pleased to support companies like Phyto Organix that will work with local producers, create jobs, and help grow Alberta's economy." Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development

"Today's announcement is a win for Alberta's agriculture, innovation and cleantech sectors," said Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta. "Invest Alberta is excited to help support Phyto Organix with its high-value investment journey in Alberta, as the province continues to be a destination of choice for exciting new operations that create jobs, support sustainability, and have big economic impact."

Phyto Organix has engaged with technology, construction and engineering leaders in designing its state-of-the-art facility. The Company will employ proprietary, integrated processing technology from SiccaDania A/S and has engaged Bird Construction and GHD Engineering to lead the design and construction of the facility and 3D connectivity to the processing equipment. SiccaDania is a Denmark-based, global leader in protein extraction technologies; Bird and GHD are proven leaders in building food and protein processing facilities in Canada.

Phyto Organix's 100,000 square foot facility will be the first net zero plant protein processing facility in North America. Key attributes of the plant include:

situating it in the yellow pea heartland of Alberta , with annual crop production of over 5 times the facility's processing capacity grown within 75 kilometres of the facility, minimizing emissions from transporting peas supplied by local farmers;

employing industry leading water recycle/reuse technology, allowing the facility to recycle 75% of its process water;

industry leading heat integration reducing overall energy consumption and emissions; and

powering the facility with low emission energy sources.

Phyto Organix's plant proteins and co-products will be marketed under the brand Phyto Optimate, notable for being high in purity, distinctively white and odourless featuring G85 globulin (meat alternative) and A85 albumin (dairy alternative) protein isolates and having strong functional attributes for food applications. "Phyto Optimate harnesses the confluence of our differentiated product quality, our sustainability pedigree and the passion our team has in researching and developing processed ingredient solutions for the rapidly growing health and wellness-conscious food consumer segment," said Theal. "We are well-advanced on significant Phyto Optimate offtake agreements with consumer-packaged goods companies and global distributors and expect to finalize initial commitments in the coming months."

About Phyto Organix

Phyto Organix Foods Inc. is a privately-held, independent Calgary-based innovator, processor, developer and distributor of sustainably processed plant-based proteins, starch, fibre and pea hull fibre for the food and beverage industry. Phyto Organix's wet fractionation facility in Strathmore, Alberta will produce high purity yellow pea protein isolate with optimal functionality for use in food formulations for a diverse group of alternative meat and dairy consumer packaged goods companies who share our vision of sustainably processed foods. The Company will source yellow peas from local conventional and organic farms and employ 80 people (including 60 people at its facility in Strathmore). www.phytoorganixfoods.com

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and urbanization sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com

About SiccaDania A/S

SiccaDania is a Danish company based on the foundation of knowledge and many experienced engineers within industry-leading solutions for food processing. SiccaDania focuses on creating the solutions its customers want by being a full in-house process technology partner for protein alternatives and other food, starch, dairy & nutraceutical applications. Headquartered in Denmark, SiccaDania has established a global footprint with offices in France, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, China, Brazil, and Canada. With around 450 employees worldwide working steadily towards always creating new designs and solutions within spray drying, evaporation, mixing, filtration, freeze-drying, bag filters, cyclones, and many other technology divisions. www.siccadania.com

About The Western Irrigation District

Established nearly 80 years ago, the Western Irrigation District (WID) provides irrigation water to 400+ farms and 96,000 acres of land, to the east of Calgary. Through innovative partnerships, the WID pursues infrastructure modernization and expansion opportunities, protects irrigation water quality, and recently opened a new head office in a facility shared with Marigold Library System in Strathmore, Alberta. www.wid.net

About the Canadian Agricultural Partnership

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion commitment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

