Outsell Partners With Better Car People to Boost Dealership Productivity Through Outbound Customer Engagement

Partnership helps tight-staffed dealers make the most of each day by outsourcing time-consuming outbound customer engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsell, the only A.I.-driven customer data and engagement platform for the automotive industry, today announced a new productivity boost for tight-staffed automotive dealers through the company's new partnership with outbound customer engagement leader Better Car People.

Through the partnership, Outsell harnesses its powerful A.I. platform to identify relevant and targeted sales opportunities using dealers' first-party customer data. From there, experienced customer contact agents at Better Car People conduct personalized, outbound engagement to further filter down to customers who are ready to make a purchase.

"Helping consumers discover their next vehicle takes the right connections — the right shoppers, the right time, the right way — and that's a tall order for any dealer," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell. "The simple truth is, there just aren't enough hours in the day for today's dealership professionals. But now, we're doing the legwork for our dealership customers."

The partnership expands upon Outsell's existing suite of capabilities including A.I., data management, omnichannel communications, customer content libraries and more.

"By teaming up with Better Car People, we're able to take what may perhaps be one of the oldest marketing channels but is still in many cases one of the best — that is to say, the telephone — and integrate it into Outsell's omnichannel customer engagement platform via Smart Phone lines," Wethington said.

Dealerships that have adopted smartphone capabilities report strong results compared to their traditional efforts. On average, dealers that leverage outbound, phone-based customer engagement see*:

21% appointment rate

2x increase in appointment rate

50% lift in vehicles sold

4x increase in return-on-investment

"The results speak for themselves," Wethington said. "Dealers who use Outsell + Better Car People get more time back in their day to focus on doing what they do best — helping people find the car that's right for them."

Additional information on how Outsell's A.I.-driven customer engagement drives automotive dealerships forward is available at www.outsell.com.

About Outsell

Outsell offers the only A.I.-driven customer data and engagement platform for the automotive industry, creating an individualized content experience that builds and strengthens consumer relationships, amplifying the impact of a brand by communicating its story and benefits ultimately driving increased profits across sales and service. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data, creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That's why Outsell is the trusted platform for more than 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands.

About Better Car People

Better Car People provides a Collaborative Intelligence approach to cross-channel online engagement. The company has been connecting with customers since 2010, gathering data on the best practices for fast, personalized communication to keep up with ever-changing consumer behavior. BCP combines top-notch customer engagement with A.I. and a team of onshore automotive-specific agents to deliver the best experience to clients. Contact us at (855) 448-4219 or sales@bettercarpeople.com for more information.

* Numbers based on a pilot study of 2,201 customers called by Better Car People utilizing dealership Outsell lists of customers with a Buyer Detection score of 7-10. Better Car People measured lift by looking at the difference between past success and the success of the addition of BCP Outbound calls subtracting the cost of Better Car People.

