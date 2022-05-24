Informatica Launches Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences

Customers like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, New York City Health & Hospitals, Sharp Health Leverage IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) for Healthcare and Life Sciences with new cloud-first, cloud-native capabilities designed to build digital-first experiences for connected patient care. IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences is the industry's first cloud-neutral, AI-powered, data management platform with the ability to ingest, manage and govern data in a hybrid, multi-cloud environment.

According to McKinsey, cloud capabilities are predicted to generate $100 billion to $170 billion of value in 2030 for healthcare companies*. The major driver of this value lies in enabling them to more effectively innovate, digitize, and realize their strategic objectives. Patients today demand telehealth, connected care and more personalized digital experiences, driving the need for healthcare providers and life sciences companies to invest in a cloud-first approach to digitalization to meet those needs.

IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences is an end-to-end integrated data management cloud that enables the entire data lifecycle, including data discovery, ingestion, integration of data and applications, quality improvement, single views and 360 applications, governance, privacy, and data sharing and democratization. Key capabilities of IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences include:

Cloud-first, Master Data Management offering a golden record of patient data: Healthcare organizations are prioritizing a single source of truth on their master data for patients, providers or members. IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences offers a cloud-first approach to master data management which can unlock significant value for the healthcare and life sciences industry in delivering highly personalized omni-channel experiences for patients and members, optimizing supply chain and inventory to reduce costs and building advanced analytics to drive positive healthcare outcomes for patients.

Out-of-the box healthcare industry-specific accelerators to significantly reduce time to value: IDMC for Healthcare & Life Sciences offers connectivity to MedPro, Salesforce, NPI data, National Patient Account Services, Veeva, Workday, Oracle Fusion HCM Cloud, Orange HRM, Salesforce Health Cloud, UltiPro and also comes with out-of-the-box, healthcare industry-specific extensions that include HL7, HIX (Health Information Exchange), HIPAA, NCPDP (National council for Prescription Drug Programs) that significantly reduce time to value.

Data quality rules designed to improve patient health and comply with regulatory compliance: Managing data quality is critical in the healthcare industry. Electronic healthcare records are not only heavily governed and need to comply with HIPAA regulations, but also affect patient treatment and policies. Informatica's IDMC platform offers data quality rules that validate and standardize contact details for providers, patients and payors, a critical foundation to generating trusted data and insights from that data. Informatica's Data Quality Accelerator for Crisis Response is a set of rules that cleanse, standardize, and validate data, allowing customers to enable data-driven decision making that ultimately improve patient health.

"Informatica's IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences can help us turn data into valuable insights by rapidly accelerating how we ingest, analyze and govern data on the cloud," said Amar Gurivireddygari, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. "IDMC's out-of-the box healthcare accelerators will greatly reduce the time to value on cloud modernization and move us from day-to-day data management to driving data-led innovation."

"IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences addresses the unique challenges the industry faces with data siloes and unstructured data," said Richard Cramer, Chief Healthcare Strategist, Informatica. "With IDMC, healthcare organizations can now create a central repository of trusted data on a single, end-to-end, cloud-first platform that they can easily access, manage and analyze to make smarter decisions in real-time."

*McKinsey Quarterly, "Cloud's trillion dollar prize is up for grabs," published Feb 2021.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

