Greentown Labs Announces Go Make 2022 with Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas), Supported by the M-Lab Companies

The partnerships-focused accelerator is accepting applications from startups with emissions-reducing supply chain innovations

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonizing supply chains is critical to reducing emissions from the manufacturing sector and beyond. From production to packaging and distribution, each stage of the supply chain needs robust climatetech innovation. That's why Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) (MCA) and Greentown Labs , with support from the M-Lab Companies as an Enabling Partner, have partnered to launch Greentown Go Make 2022 —a startup-corporate partnerships accelerator that's seeking applications from startups innovating to decarbonize supply chains.

More specifically, Go Make 2022 is interested in solutions across supply chain management; packaging products and materials; alternative foods and ingredients; and green fleets and battery management. Further details on the specific technology areas of interest can be found in the request for proposals .

Go Make 2022 is the inaugural program in the Go Make track of Greentown Go , Greentown's recently announced climatetech partnerships accelerator that injects momentum and traction into startup-corporate collaborations to decarbonize the global economy, unlocking the power of climate solutions at scale.

MCA is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, a global integrated business enterprise with 10 business groups that operate across virtually every industry. MCA will serve as the Leading Partner on the Go Make 2022 program, which is part of MCA's overall external innovation strategies and efforts to leverage energy transformation and digital transformation to advance a carbon-neutral society.

"The pathway for supply-chain decarbonization demands complex solutions to overcome roadblocks,"said Nobuyuki Baba, SVP and GM of Silicon Valley Branch at MCA. "Greentown Labs' energy and the commitment to drive innovation to fight climate change inspired us to look beyond our normal scope of business and explore new potential business ventures. We look forward to the next step of this endeavor."

The six-month, highly structured program offers startup participants engagement opportunities with MCA, including potential investment, joint research and co-development, testing, proof of concept projects, commercial agreements, supplier-customer relationships, licensing, and go-to-market partnerships to support expansion into new geographies and markets. Throughout the program, startups will benefit from mentorship, networking opportunities, educational workshops, and partnership-focused programming to support their collaborations. Finally, participants will receive desk space and membership at Greentown Labs for the duration of the program and $25,000 in non-dilutive grant funding.

Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, runs Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These startup-corporate partnerships programs challenge the status quo within each key greenhouse-gas sector as they accelerate partnerships between industry giants and innovators.

"Greentown Go is designed to bring forward-thinking corporate partners and innovative climatetech startups together around the biggest challenges we face in our push to decarbonize the global economy," said Ryan Dings, Greentown Labs' Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. "Decarbonizing complex supply chains is definitely one of those challenges, and I can't think of a better partner than MCA, given its incredible expertise and unwavering commitment to climate action, to help tackle this challenge head-on."

Applications for Go Make 2022 are due by Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world. To learn more and apply, visit the Go Make 2022 website .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. and an incubator in Houston, TX, Greentown Labs is home to 200 startups and has supported more than 450 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 8,400 jobs and have raised more than $2.2 billion in funding. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) ("MCA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC"), a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry. MCA is the holding company for MC group companies in North America. With offices and affiliates throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, MCA engages in business development in a wide range of industries, including natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum & chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive & mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power, and urban development.

For more information about MCA, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com/northamerica.

For more information about MC, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com .

About the M-Lab Companies

M-Lab, a consortium of large top-tier Japanese organizations based in Silicon Valley, has led the next generation of innovation by leveraging business capabilities, a vast multi-national customer base, and access to corporate resources across industries and organizations since 2016. Participating companies have identified common initiatives to form a co-innovation in the mobility, healthcare, climatetech, and materials sectors. The M-Lab consortium comprises 11 corporations, including but not limited to Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas), Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Asahi Kasei America Inc., INTEC I.T. USA, ENEOS Americas Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, and Yazaki Innovations, Inc.

